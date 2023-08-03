FLORENCE, S.C. -- On Aug. 24, the Florence County Gamecock Club will host its annual kickoff luncheon with Tony Morrell of 247 Sports/ The Big Spur at the Floyd Conference Center at MUSC-Florence.

The program will begin with lunch at noon and tickets being available only at the door which will open at 11:30am. Tony will bring his perspective on the upcoming Gamecock football season. The cost will be $20 which includes lunch. For more information, please contact FCGC President, Scat Scaturro at (843) 621-8008.