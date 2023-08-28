LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Five former athletes will be inducted in the ninth class of Florence County School District Three's Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 15.

Qualario Brown, Roy ‘Ole Dad’ Cromer, Greg Streett, Jabyron Wilson and Nelson York will be inducted during a halftime ceremony of Lake City High School's football game against Georgetown at Ward Memorial Stadium.

The Athletic Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding athletes, coaches and others who contribute to athletics from current and past high schools in the district.

"It is our honor to induct these Lake City standouts in the 2023 Hall of Fame class,” said Lake City High School Athletic Director Matt Apicella. “This group includes state champions, professional athletes, and incredible assets to society as representatives of Florence County School District Three.”

Any athletic alumnus, coach, or significant department advocate is eligible for nomination by an alumnus of a current or former high school in Florence County School District Three. A nominee must be at least five years removed from graduation or employment with the district. The selection committee is comprised of the FCSD3 Superintendent, Lake City High principal, athletic director, assistant athletic director and district communications director. Nominations must be submitted to the athletic director.

Qualario Brown

A 1996 graduate of Lake City High School, Qualario Brown excelled in both track and football. In 1994, he was a three-time All-Region selection, was a member of the 1994 region championship football team and lower state finalist team. The region title was the first in Lake City Football history. In 1995, he was Longstreet Lower Pee Dee Offensive Football Player of the Year and the WBTW Academic Player of the Year. During his high school career, he was awarded the Herb Rollins Award and the Male Athlete of the Year in 1996. After a stellar football career, he turned his talents to the track in the spring of 1996. He was a region champion in the 400-meter dash, and region, lower state and state champion in the 4x100-meter relay and state runner-up in the 400-meter dash.

After graduating from Lake City High School, Brown signed to play football with the United States Air Force Academy of the Mountain West Conference. During his time at the Air Force Academy from 1997-2001, he was a four-year starter at running back. Brown was named a team captain during the 2000 season. At the time of graduation, he held the record for the fastest football player in Air Force Academy’s 69-year history with an electronic time of 4.24 seconds in the 40-yard dash. In the 2000 season, he was the Mountain West Conference player of the Week against San Diego State University after his 200-yard and three-touchdown performance. He finished his career with 1,858 total yards from scrimmage and an astonishing 6.8 yards per carry along with 15 touchdowns. During his time at Air Force, the team finished in the Top 25 three times and captured the Western Athletic Championship in 1998 while finishing the season 12-1, and ranked 10th in the country. Brown and his teammates attended a postseason bowl game three out of four years.

After graduation from the United States Air Force Academy, Brown served as an Air Force pilot and flew the KC135R Stratotanker in 11 combat tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom. In 2007, he was a Distinguished Graduate of the Air Force Instructor Pilot School, which placed him in the Top 1% of the Air Force. In 2008 he graduated from the Air Force Advanced Instrument and Navigation School and ranked in the top 2% of Air Force expertise in advanced navigation systems. He was named the Air Force Pilot of the Year in 2006 and 2007.

Brown finished his master’s degree of business and administration in 2011 and was the Ron McNair Committee Aviation Award Recipient in 2012. He currently is a commercial pilot with Southwest Airlines.

Brown gives special thanks to his mother, Mrs. Helen Gaston; father, the late Larry Gaston; grandmother, Cora Lee Wilson; grandfather, the late Steve Wilson; and aunt, the late Marilyn Gaston as the bedrock of his life, and their love and support continues to inspire him daily.

Roy ‘Ole Dad’ Cromer

Roy ‘Ole Dad’ Cromer was an exceptional athlete at Lake City from 1956 to 1960 where he played and excelled in four sports. Cromer was a standout in football, basketball, baseball, and track during his school years. In his sophomore year, he began as a running back in football, but became a quarterback during his junior and senior years. During this time, he also was named all-conference and led the team to an undefeated season in his senior year. In basketball, Cromer started as a point guard for three years. In his senior year, he led Lake City to the Pee Dee Conference championship. Cromer was also a member of the track team when they were Pee Dee Conference champions in the 4x4 relay. He also set a state record in the broad jump that stood for over 40 years. Beginning as an 8th grader, Cromer was the varsity baseball shortstop and led the team in hitting all five years. During his final three years of high school, he also led the Pee Dee Conference in hitting and led the state in hitting during his junior and senior years. Roy was offered full college scholarships to play baseball but elected to sign with the St Louis Cardinals upon graduation from high school.

‘Ole Dad’ played for FSD3 Hall of Famer Herb Rollins, who was a part of Lake City athletics as a player, coach and administrator for 45 years. He once said, "Roy Cromer was the best all-around athlete that had ever played at Lake City." Cromer earned 15 varsity letters in high school, including five in baseball, three in football, four in track and three in basketball.

Cromer was offered professional baseball contracts by the Yankees, Pirates, Red Sox, and Orioles, but signed with the Cardinals in 1960. He would show great progress in the Cardinal organization and was projected to be called up to the Major Leagues, but instead chose to marry and raise his family.

Upon returning home, Cromer enrolled at the University of South Carolina to pursue a degree. While there, he was named head coach of the USC freshmen baseball team and helped with the varsity team. He coached the freshman team to their best-recorded season at 15-1. Cromer and his wife, Donna, returned to Lake City where he was hired as the baseball coach in Lake City and held that position for 17 years. His teams never had a losing season and many of his players went on to play in college. Roy won numerous conference championships and was named Coach of the Year multiple times.

During his career in Lake City, he also became a varsity boys' basketball and football coach. Roy's dedication to Lake City High School as a teacher and coach made him loved by everyone.

‘Ole Dad’ and Donna raised four sons, all of whom were great athletes. Three of the boys – Tripp, D.T. and Burke - played baseball at USC and professionally. His youngest son, Brandon, signed a professional contract after high school. His oldest son, Tripp, was inducted into the FSD3 Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

Greg Streett

Greg Street is a 1984 Lake City High School graduate where he was a two-sport athlete in baseball and football.

During his days at Lake City High, Streett was a four-year starter in baseball. During his senior year, he had a .429 batting average and was the leader of the team that made three playoff appearances and won the region title in 1981. During his senior year the team played 19 games and Street pitched in 11 of those games

After graduation, Streett attended Brewton-Parker College in Mt. Vernon, Georgia, on a baseball scholarship. As a freshman he had a .315 batting average and followed that up with a .403 batting average as a sophomore. This led him to an All-Conference selection and the All-Tournament team in 1986. After finishing his two-year stint, he transferred to Coastal Carolina University where he continued to produce from 1986-1988. He was awarded All-Big South honors as an outfielder in 1987 and 1988 and was named to the All-Big South Tournament team in 1988. In 1988, he led the Big South in doubles. Streett’s career at Coastal Carolina was so impressive that he was named to the 1980s Big South All-Decade team. When he left Coastal Carolina, he held several program offensive records

From 1991-2007, Streett returned to serve his hometown of Lake City as a teacher, assistant varsity football coach, head JV baseball coach, head varsity baseball coach and administrator. As the head baseball coach, his leadership was instrumental in three region championships and one district championship.

Streett currently lives in Lexington and is the principal at Three Rivers Residential Treatment Facility in Lexington. He is married to Kim (Merchant) Streett and they have three sons: Trey (Dana), Robbie (Emily), and Evan (fiancée Carrie Brazell). They have three beautiful granddaughters, Makinley, Stephanie, and Lily and one active grandson, Baker.

Jabyron Wilson

A 2003 graduate of Lake City High School, Jabyron Wilson was a four-year varsity basketball starter for the Panthers. Wilson was a dominant force on the court as a punishing post player.

In his junior and senior seasons, he was an All-State and All-Region selection. He was a two-time ABCD camp participant, which at the time was the most prestigious invite-only camp in the country. Wilson was a two-time WPDE Mr. HoopZone nominee and three-time Beach Ball Select AAU team participant. At the end of his senior year, he played in the prestigious North Carolina vs South Carolina All-Star Game. As a 6’7” power forward, Wilson is one of the most decorated basketball players to graduate from Lake City High School. He was three-star prospect out of high school and had scholarship offers from Appalachian State, College of Charleston, South Carolina State, Winthrop, Tulane, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky, Wichita State and others.

After graduation, Wilson signed with the College of Charleston. After some time at the College of Charleston, he transferred to Elizabeth City State where he was Co-MVP for the 2007 CIAA Tournament. His stellar college career transitioned him to a professional playing career. He played professionally in Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Argentina, Uruguay and Montenegro from 2009-2016.

Wilson is a construction superintendent and currently lives in Covington, Georgia, with his girlfriend, Portia Perry and his children: Jaysha, Anaz, Karrinne and Jayden. He would like to thank his mother, Gail Brown, and his aunt, Margaret Robinson.

Nelson York

Nelson York, III was a standout athlete at Lake City High School from 1988 -1991 and lettered in four varsity sports. During his career, the 1991 graduate was All -Region in baseball once, All-Region in track and field once, All-Region in basketball three times, and All-Region in football twice.

In baseball, York was named the Best Offensive Player during his junior season with a .376 batting average, eight homeruns and 36 runs batted in. In three seasons of varsity basketball, he was voted Best Defensive Player during his sophomore and junior seasons and Best Offensive Player as a senior after averaging over 20 points per game. On the football field, he was voted Best Defensive Back after his senior season and named WBTW TV -13 All-Area Defensive Back. He also won the WPDE TV-15 player of the week honor during his junior season. His career culminated with him garnering All-State honors as a free safety and being selected to play in North-South All Star Football Game in Myrtle Beach. In track and field, York won the conference championship in the 100-meter dash and participated on the conference championship winning 4X100-meter relay team. He finished fourth that year at the Class 3A State Championships in the 100-meter dash.

During his high school career Nelson received the Panther Award after his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons for lettering in three Varsity sports during the year. After his senior year he was awarded the Herb Rollins Memorial Award recognizing the most outstanding male athlete.

Upon graduation, York received a full athletic scholarship to The Citadel where he lettered in football and track.

York is also an accomplished youth football coach in the Charlotte, NC, area. In 15 seasons of coaching, he has won three city championships and one Mid- South Region Pop Warner championship. His Mid-South Region winning team participated in the Pop Warner Super Bowl at Disney World where he led them to a fourth place finish in 2022.

York resides in Charlotte, NC, with his wife Gwen. Their oldest son, Ethan, is currently serving in the United States Navy and is stationed in San Diego, CA, while youngest son, AJ, is in the United States Air Force and stationed in Monterey, California.