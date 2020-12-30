Florence Soccer Association’s Recreation League opens registration for spring season

FLORENCE, S.C. − The City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism is accepting registration for the Florence Soccer Association’s Recreation League Spring Soccer Season beginning Friday and lasting until Jan. 31.

Late registration will be held from Jan. 28-31. Registration can be done online or at the City of Florence Recreation Administrative Offices located at 513 Barnes St. which is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The online registration link is https://recreation.cityofflorence.com/ParksRec/Home.

The registration fee is $46 during the initial registration period and $56 during the late period. This fee includes the cost of insurance, jersey and socks. The cost for all out-of-county participants is $66.

A birth certificate is required at the time of signup for anyone that has not played a sport with the City of Florence. Soccer age groups are U6 (4- & 5 year-olds), U8 (6 & 7-year olds), U10 (8 & 9-year-olds), U12 (10 & 11-year-olds), U14 (12 & 13-year-olds).

Anyone interested in coaching should come by the City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices or register online. For more information, please call Tim Wilson at (843) 665-3253.

Also, make sure to visit the City of Florence Athletics website for additional information.