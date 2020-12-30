 Skip to main content
Florence Soccer Association's Recreation League opens registration for spring season
YOUTH SOCCER

Florence Soccer Association’s Recreation League opens registration for spring season

Florence soccer association logo

FLORENCE, S.C. − The City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism is accepting registration for the Florence Soccer Association’s Recreation League Spring Soccer Season beginning Friday and lasting until Jan. 31.

Late registration will be held from Jan. 28-31. Registration can be done online or at the City of Florence Recreation Administrative Offices located at 513 Barnes St. which is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The online registration link is https://recreation.cityofflorence.com/ParksRec/Home.

The registration fee is $46 during the initial registration period and $56 during the late period. This fee includes the cost of insurance, jersey and socks. The cost for all out-of-county participants is $66.

A birth certificate is required at the time of signup for anyone that has not played a sport with the City of Florence. Soccer age groups are U6 (4- & 5 year-olds), U8 (6 & 7-year olds), U10 (8 & 9-year-olds), U12 (10 & 11-year-olds), U14 (12 & 13-year-olds).

Anyone interested in coaching should come by the City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices or register online. For more information, please call Tim Wilson at (843) 665-3253.

Also, make sure to visit the City of Florence Athletics website for additional information.

