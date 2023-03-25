FLORENCE, S.C. – Tim Wilson leaned against the backstop to do more than simply catch his breath during Saturday's Florence Sports Complex grand opening.

He wanted to admire the view.

“It’s really emotional,” said Wilson, athletic director for the City of Florence Athletics and Sports Tourism Department. “It’s awesome to see this come together. It has been 2 ½ years of a lot of really hard work, a lot of dedication by a lot of people. To see this come together, 40 teams, it’s been a special day. And it’s really amazing.”

Before the ceremony, Wilson was helping in the concession building.

“A lot of staff members have helped me out,” Wilson said. “Steven Dill, Charvis Brown, Tony Nesmith and Chuck Pope (Wilson’s boss) have played a big part in what we’re doing. So I’ve been kind of helping anywhere I can help out at. The board is also playing a big part, too, during the game-day operations piece.”

All the teams were in the outfield while ceremonial first pitches were thrown by Jeff Jeffers, Mike Jones and Florence mayor Teresa Myers Ervin.

Less than an hour later, Wilson hollered over the microphone: “Let’s play ball!”

The FSC has five LED-lighted Little League Baseball fields (four batting cages for these) and an LED-lighted high school-regulation diamond (with bullpens, and players can use batting cages at Carolina Bank Field).

And, there is an LED-lighted track & field facility.

Since last year, the FSC has also been home to Carolina Bank Field, home to the Coastal Plain League’s Florence Flamingos.

All of this together is expected to dramatically increase revenue for Florence through sports tourism.

“We’re averaging around $9 million a year in economic impact through the sports tourism market, and I think we can grow that,” Wilson said. “With this facility, I think we can get up to a $15-16 million economic impact each year.”

To have a chance at generating more money, a lot of it had to be spent.

According to Wilson, construction costs for the entire complex were $19,539,500. It cost $343,072 for each of the baseball fields.

And as for the track-and-field facility, that cost $1,891,949.42. A track-and-field event is expected to be held in the near future.

“I know a lot of times that people say they pay so much taxes. But this is where your tax goes to,” Ervin said.

Ty Woodard, coach of the Majors division’s Floyd Medical Group squad, agrees this is worth it.

“We’re looking forward to a great season this year,” said Woodard, whose team was first on the field for the ceremonial parade. “As we open a new park, we’re just looking forward to a great time for the families of Florence and these kids and just having fun and learning the game of baseball and all the lessons of life that it teaches.”

Of course, there is also the overall baseball experience.

“We’re excited to be out here this morning,” said Dave Townsend, coach of Fisher Jewelers in T-Ball. “We’re looking to have a lot of fun and eat a lot of hot dogs and hit some balls.”