FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence will host its first school-related national tennis tournament in 2025 when the NJCAA's Division I bracket is at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center May 12-16.

"The City of Florence is extremely excited to host the 2025 NJCAA DI Men's Tennis Championship and looks forward to providing a great experience for the student-athletes and spectators," said Tim Wilson, athletic director of the City of Florence. "The selection of the City of Florence to host the National Championship for the NJCAA supports the effort and vision to become a destination for Sports Tourism Events."

Rob Hill, COF director of tennis, agrees.

"I've always loved collegiate tennis because it's right there at the pro level," said Hill, who played at Francis Marion. "It's super-high quality and a lot of fun to watch. Hopefully, this will put us on a more prominent level on the national tennis map."

The tennis center (24 lighted hard courts and a 6,000-square-foot pavilion) has hosted collegiate tournaments on a smaller scale. But the novelty of hosting an NJCAA national event brings even more excitement.

"We're always excited to partner with an organization we haven't partnered with before," Hill said. "And they'll get to experience some of our Southern hospitality. We think it will be great."

The NJCAA also announced that Plano, Texas, will host next year's NJCAA tourney.

"The NJCAA is excited to have these host sites for the 2024 and 2025 DI Men's Tennis Championships," stated Brian Luckett, NJCAA Senior Vice President for External Affairs & Development. "We look forward to seeing how this national tournament continues to grow and further the sport of tennis at the two-year level."