FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence Family YMCA 14th Annual Golf Classic will be Friday, September 23 at The Traces Golf Club.

It will be a four man captain’s choice tournament with a noon tee time. The cost is $220 per team and includes lunch. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

All proceeds benefit The Annual Campaign that keeps the YMCA available for kids and families that need us most.

For more information, contact Brian New at (843) 665-1234.