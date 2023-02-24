FLORENCE, S.C. − Registration for T-ball and Coach Pitch baseball at the Florence Family YMCA will begin Monday and last through March 26.

A $10 late fee will be added after the March 26 deadline. The season begins April 3 & 4 and runs through May 22 & 23, respectively.

T-ball (boys and girls ages 3-4) will play on Mondays/Thursdays and Tuesdays/Fridays. The price for members is $30 and $49 for participants.

Coach Pitch will have boys & girls ages 5-6 playing Tuesdays/Fridays and boys & girls ages 7-9 playing Mondays/Thursdays. Price for members is $40 and $59 for participants.

A player’s age group will be determined by child’s age as of April 1, 2023.

For more information visit https://florenceymca.org/index.php/programs/sports/93-t-ball-and-coach-pitch-baseball. Financial assistance is available.