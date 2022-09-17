 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence YMCA to host Golf Classic on Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence Family YMCA will host its 12th annual Golf Classic on Friday.

This Four Man Captain's Choice will be held at the Traces Golf Club with a tee time of noon. The cost is $220 per team. Lunch will be served before the tournament by the Waffle House.

Registration deadline is Tuesday . For more information, contact Brian New or Mike Wightman at 843- 665-1234.

All proceeds benefit the annual campaign that keeps the YMCA available for kids and families that need us most.

For sponsorship opportunities, please call the Florence Family YMCA.

