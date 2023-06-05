FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence Family YMCA will hold a rookie camp from June 12-15 at the gym.

The camp is for ages 4-6 and runs from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. each day.

It allows campers to explore basketball, soccer and baseball in a fun and safe YMCA environment. They will develop self-confidence through activities that teach teamwork, sportsmanship and skill development.

Interested parties can sign up at the Y. The cost is $30 for members and $40 for other participants. Space is limited.

Wild Water Sports Camp

FLORENCE − The Florence Family YMCA will hold a Wild Water Sports Camp each Friday in June, beginning this Friday (June 9) and lasting until June 30.

The camp will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the indoor pool, with the exception of the June 9 installment. That will start at 12:45 p.m. and include an introduction to the camp.

Kids ages 8-14 who swim well will compete as a team in various water games using speed, intellect and creativity to become the Water Sports Champions.

The cost is $35 for members and $45 for all other participants. For more information, contact Adam at (843) 665-1234 or abaker@florenceymca.org.