FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence YMCA's Spring Golf Classic will be held at Traces Golf Course on Friday, May 12th.

This four-man captain's choice is $220 per team with a noon tee time. Lunch is included and provided by Waffle House. Hole sponsors are $100 and include a sign at the tee box.

All proceeds benefit The Annual Campaign which allows the Y to be available for kids and families that need us most. Special thanks to Fred Jones Insurance Company for sponsoring this year's tournament.

To sign up or for more information call (843) 665-1234.