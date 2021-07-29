Florence's Bostick makes MLB debut in Mets' 6-3 loss to Braves

NEW YORK — Former West Florence and Post 1 standout Akeem Bostick made his Major League debut Thursday in the New York Mets’ 6-3 loss to Atlanta.
Botick pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing no hits with one walk.
Austin Riley concluded his big week at Citi Field by hitting a two-run homer and finishing with three RBI, and the Braves inched closer to the NL East-leading Mets.
The Braves won three games in the unusual four-day, five game series to move within four games of the Mets.
Riley made it 2-0 in the fourth when he took Taijuan Walker deep to left-center. He added an RBI single in the fifth. Riley had four homers and seven RBIs in the last three games of the series, and has eight longballs in 20 career games at Citi Field.
The 24-year-old also made a handful of impressive plays this week at third base. He snared a sharp grounder by J.D. Davis to rob the Mets’ third baseman of a third-inning hit on Thursday.
Abraham Almonte and Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves.
Yanks reach deal to get slugger Gallo from TexasNEW YORK − All-Star slugger Joey Gallo is headed to the Bronx to give the New York Yankees some much-needed punch from the left side.
The Yankees have reached a deal to get Gallo from the Texas Rangers. Gallo, 27, should provide a powerful boost for the heavily right-handed Yankees.
With switch-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks hurt, second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Brett Gardner have been the only left-handed hitters to see substantial playing time.
Indians trade 2B Hernandez to
White Sox CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians sent second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
The Indians are getting minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington from the White Sox. The left-hander has pitched in Double-A this season.
The 31-year-old Hernandez is in his second year with the Indians, who trail the White Sox by 8 1/2 games. Hernandez is batting .231 this season with 18 home runs and 47 RBI in 96 games.