Florence's Bostick makes MLB debut in Mets' 6-3 loss to Braves

NEW YORK — Former West Florence and Post 1 standout Akeem Bostick made his Major League debut Thursday in the New York Mets’ 6-3 loss to Atlanta.

Botick pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing no hits with one walk.

Austin Riley concluded his big week at Citi Field by hitting a two-run homer and finishing with three RBI, and the Braves inched closer to the NL East-leading Mets.

The Braves won three games in the unusual four-day, five game series to move within four games of the Mets.

Riley made it 2-0 in the fourth when he took Taijuan Walker deep to left-center. He added an RBI single in the fifth. Riley had four homers and seven RBIs in the last three games of the series, and has eight longballs in 20 career games at Citi Field.

The 24-year-old also made a handful of impressive plays this week at third base. He snared a sharp grounder by J.D. Davis to rob the Mets’ third baseman of a third-inning hit on Thursday.

Abraham Almonte and Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves.

