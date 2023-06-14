LEXINGTON, S.C. -- Drew Jeffords of Florence posted a second-round score of two-under par 70 to take the solo lead of the 65th SCGA Junior Championship. Jeffords, who starred at Trinity Collegiate and signed to continue his golf career at Army, finished round-two with an overall tournament total of five-under par 139 to hold a two-shot lead heading into the final round tomorrow.

Dallas Johnson of Mt. Pleasant sits in solo second, posting a second-round score of two-under par 70. Overall, he is three-under par 141 for the tournament.

Harris Holstein of Orangeburg, Sage Bradshaw of Bluffton, Sam McMillan of Mt. Pleasant, and Lucas Acevedo of Charleston each finished the second round with an overall score of two-under par 142 to sit T3 heading into the final round tomorrow.

Three players sit T7 at one-under par 143 overall.

The cut line fell at 12-over with 79 players advancing to the final round.

The final round of the 65th SCGA Junior Championship Presented by the Heritage Classic Foundation begins tomorrow at 8:00 A.M. off #1 and #10.