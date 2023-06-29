FLORENCE, S.C. – The memories bring back plenty of emotions for Eugene Brooks. On opening day at Truist Park, the 1989 South Florence graduate and Atlanta Braves’ director of diversity marketing saw his father, Allie Brooks Jr., talking with Billye Aaron, wife of Braves legend Hank Aaron.

“To see my dad, whose hero was Hank Aaron, to have a conversation with Mrs. Aaron on opening day this year, honestly that was the moment that hit me. It was a spiritual moment for me because you always talk about wanting to honor mom and dad by doing good work and wanting them to be proud of you,” said Brooks, whose father was a former Wilson principal and Florence School District One superintendent. “Seeing him talk with Mrs. Aaron did it for me.”

And in spring training, Brooks took his son to Florida and his son got to be part of a video honoring Hank Aaron’s legacy.

“To see my son honor Hank Aaron on video and for my dad to talk with Mrs. Aaron, that’s three generations of our family being part of this,” Brooks said. “You can’t even ask me how that feels. There are no words for that. Sometimes, I’ll sit at my desk and cry because what happened for my dad to talk to Mrs. Aaron was so meaningful.”

Brooks, who has held his job with the Braves since December, hasn’t had a chance to take a deep breath. Not that he minds when he has his dream job.

“Honestly, I haven’t,” Brooks said, laughing. “I came in hitting the ground running. I’ve really had no chance to take a break. But the bosses have been really good about making sure I get a break when I can take it. I usually go watch batting practice for sure and get to know the players.

“I want to build trust with them and help set up whatever initiatives they’d like to work on,” he added. “I’m running around and being very busy, but I’m having a great time. It’s a dream for me and an opportunity I don’t take lightly.”

Before this, Brooks worked in the music industry. After playing saxophone for South Florence and the University of South Carolina, he graduated from the Gamecocks with a music degree.

In 2001, he began working in promotions for an Atlanta radio station. Then, after being a marketing manager for Cox Radio and working his way to being director of live events and experiences for Entercom, he joined the Braves.

“I made that switch to sports right then,” Brooks said. “It really wasn’t that much of a switch, honestly. I just felt like there was only so far that I could have gone. And then the Braves called me with an opportunity. And I’ve worked in the Atlanta area for so long that they were familiar with my work. And then, the rest is history.”

Brooks has had a long history of Braves fandom.

“We had been going to Braves games since I was little because I was a fan and my dad was such a big fan of Hank Aaron,” Brooks said. “My mom and dad would string money together, and we’d take trips to Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. I got my first plastic Braves batting helmet there, and I was so happy to get one.”

Brooks then rattled off his favorite players at the time, such as Chris Chambliss, Biff Pocoroba, Bruce Benedict and Gary Matthews.

“Sports and music are great unifiers regardless of race, color, creed or religion,” Brooks said. “You get behind the team you want to get behind. We want to increase the awareness that sports are for everybody. Everyone is part of the team.”

Brooks then talked about goals at his new job.

“My job is to create more opportunities for diverse communities to understand our brand, to showcase what the Braves are doing in the community as it relates to building or renovating baseball fields or providing opportunities for food stops for people who are struggling with not enough food during the summer,” Brooks said. “And we want to bring in corporate sponsors and get them to understand the Braves’ history even more.

“Our mission is this: ‘The Braves are here; here’s what we can do for you. How can we help you?’” he said. “I want to use my experience to help bring people together.”