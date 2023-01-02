Florence's Fred Williamson records hole-in-one

FROM STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fred Williamson recently hit a hole-in-one on the 11th hole from 165 yards, using a 4 hybrid at Olde English Trail Golf Club.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate's girls did more than just make their Pepsi Carolina Classic debut. They won the championship.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Each Wilson player and coach was locked in on Quality Education Academy's celebration as Pepsi Carolina Classic champion.
FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence and Marion were already very familiar with each other heading into their matchup at the 36th Pepsi Carolina Classic.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Top-ranked Wilson did more last week than experience the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas. They gained a resilience coach Carlos…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pepsi Carolina Classic is set to return for its 36th installment, and this year it will be at the home of the defending s…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence's boys won't play for their third Pepsi Carolina Classic championship in the past four years this event has be…
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A 40-year-old woman has been charged with assault and battery, third degree, from a Dec. 13 Lamar High School girls' home …
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence had four players post double figures as the Bruins came away with a 63-44 victory over Dunbar on Thursday in t…
FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s time for American Legion Baseball to crack down on pitch-count violations, even if they are unintentional.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Hot start? Kenzie Feagin’s likely couldn’t have been any hotter.
