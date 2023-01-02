 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
featured

Florence's Fred Williamson records hole-in-one

  • 0
GOLF LOGO

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fred Williamson recently hit a hole-in-one on the 11th hole from 165 yards, using a 4 hybrid at Olde English Trail Golf Club.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kobe Praylow returns kick for TD in College All American Bowl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert