Florence's Gene Zeigler ties for 20th in USC men's golf's fall opener

MADISON, Wisc. – South Carolina finished T-6th at the season-opening Badger Invitational on Tuesday. The Gamecocks shot 285 in the final round Tuesday in an event that was shortened to 36 holes due to inclement weather the first two days at University Ridge Golf Course.

Graduate transfer Zack Byers and Florence's Gene Zeigler paced Carolina the final 18 holes, each shooting 2-under 70s. Byers had an eagle and three birdies on his card today. Zeigler, who starred at Trinity Collegiate, led the team with five birdies. He led USC this week, tying for 20th. It was his second top-20 finish.

Senior Rafe Reynolds fired another even par 72 with four birdies on the day. Fifth-year senior Evans Lewis was the final counting score with a 1-over 73. Sophomore Nathan Franks also shot 73 (+1).

Texas A&M won the team title by 11 shots with a field-best 277 (-11) in the final round today. Ben Zluzas of Northern Illinois and William Paysse for the Aggies each shot 9-under to tie for the top spot on the individual leaderboard.

Freshman Zach Adams competed in the Badger Individual down the road at Pleasant View Golf Course. He T-8th with a 36-hole score of 149 (+7) in his collegiate debut.