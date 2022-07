Florence's Hardee earns selection to CPL All-Star Game

FLORENCE, S.C. − Rosters for the 2022 Coastal Plain League All-Star game were announced Saturday evening and a familiar name to Florence fans earned the Flamingos' lone selection.

Former South Florence High and current Francis Marion standout Will Hardee was tabbed as an outfielder for the East squad. Hardee is the only Florence player to make the initial list and is the first All-Star in Flamingos history after the team changed its name last season.

This will mark the first time in three seasons that the CPL All-Star game will be played after the 2020 and 2021 contests were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's showcase will take place at 5:40 p.m. on July 10 at Dick Sears Field at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs, N.C.

Through 18 games played, Hardee ranked among not only the team leaders, but the East Division leaders with a .328 batting average. He led the Flamingos in hits (20), runs (16), was tied for the lead with three doubles and ranked second with 11 RBI.

Hardee was one of six outfielders selected for the East squad, which features 28 players. The East will serve as the home team.

Morehead City ace Tyler Wehrle will start on the mound for the East All-Stars after the right-hander went 2-0 with a 1.95 ERA in six starts this season. He also struck out 38 batters and walked just four.

Starting for the West will be Forest City's Dalton Pence. The left-hander had a league-best 0.37 ERA and a 3-0 record through his first 24 2/3 innings this season. Pence has allowed just one earned run on 12 hits with four walks and 18 strikeouts.

