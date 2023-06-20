GRANT BENNETT FIRST-ROUND SCORES
FULL LEADERBOARD
1 Chase Cline2024, Chapin, SC -3 F -3 67 67
T2 Jack Seward2023, Florence, SC -2 F -2 68 68
T2 Thomas Lamar2024, Columbia, SC -2 F -2 68 68
4 Ryan Marsden2025, Myrtle Beach, SC -1 F -1 69 69
T5 Jack Crousore2024, Bluffton, SC E F E 70 70
T5 Tag Graziano2025, Hilton Head Island, SC E F E 70 70
T5 Dallas Johnson2024, Mount Pleasant, SC E F E 70 70
T5 Matthew Teegardin2024, Charleston, SC E F E 70 70
T5 Chris Andrew Etters2026, Wilmington, NC E F E 70 70
T5 Jay Smith2023, Florence, SC E F E 70 70
T5 John Wylie Richardson2027, Florence, SC E F E 70 70
T12 John-Michael Jenkins2025, Charleston, SC +1 F +1 71 71
T12 Tristen McKay2023, Florence, SC +1 F +1 71 71
T12 Drew Andrews2024, Hartsville +1 F +1 71 71
T12 Andrew Baxley2025, Beech Island, SC +1 F +1 71 71
T12 Granger Amick2024, Spartanburg, SC +1 F +1 71 71
T12 Sam McMillan2023, Mount Pleasant, SC +1 F +1 71 71
T12 Bennett Scaletta2027, Belton, SC +1 F +1 71 71
T12 Groves Williams2024, Greenville, SC +1 F +1 71 71
T20 Drew Jeffords2023, Florence, SC +2 F +2 72 72
T20 Cade Kriscunas2025, Hilton Head, SC +2 F +2 72 72
T20 Dylan Park2025, Easley, SC +2 F +2 72 72
T20 Ryan Bozard2023, Hollywood, SC +2 F +2 72 72
T20 Hunter Warren2024, Fort Mill, SC +2 F +2 72 72
T20 Coleman Ferguson2024, Columbia, SC +2 F +2 72 72
T20 Jackson Scaletta2024, Belton, SC +2 F +2 72 72
T20 Connor Williams2025, Spartanburg, SC +2 F +2 72 72
T20 OT Mitchell2024, Fort Mill, SC +2 F +2 72 72
T29 Erik Erlenkeuser2026, Anderson, SC +3 F +3 73 73
T29 Matthew Parker2024, Florence, SC +3 F +3 73 73
T29 Sage Bradshaw2026, Bluffton, SC +3 F +3 73 73
T29 Daniel Donato2025, Mt. Pleasant, SC +3 F +3 73 73
T29 Deaton Reed2025, Lancaster, SC +3 F +3 73 73
T29 Owen Atkinson2027, Columbia, SC +3 F +3 73 73
T35 John Michael Morgan2026, Florence, SC +4 F +4 74 74
T35 Josh Cameron2026, Camden, SC +4 F +4 74 74
T35 Beau Lewis2024, Greenville, SC +4 F +4 74 74
T35 Campbell McLain2027, Pawleys Island, SC +4 F +4 74 74
T35 Richard Anaclerio2024, Aiken, SC +4 F +4 74 74
T35 Harrison James2025, Chapin, SC +4 F +4 74 74
T35 Roman Mullinax2024, Lexington, SC +4 F +4 74 74
T35 David Oliver IV2024, Pageland, SC +4 F +4 74 74
T35 DJ Belcher2024, Simpsonville, SC +4 F +4 74 74
T35 Nathanael Caughman2025, Lexington, SC +4 F +4 74 74
T45 Jacob Pulling2023, Hartsville, SC +5 F +5 75 75
T45 Garrett Gillespie2025, Williamston, SC +5 F +5 75 75
T45 Cameron Biddle2023, Aiken, SC +5 F +5 75 75
T45 JP Carr2024, Hilton Head, SC +5 F +5 75 75
T45 Gage Gaskins2024, Leesville, SC +5 F +5 75 75
T45 Brooks DeShields2023, Easley, SC +5 F +5 75 75
T45 Ty O'Brien2024, Myrtle Beach, SC +5 F +5 75 75
T45 Simon DiMaggio2023, Hollywood, SC +5 F +5 75 75
T45 William Milliken2026, Columbia, SC +5 F +5 75 75
T45 Harris Holstein2024, Orangeburg, SC +5 F +5 75 75
T45 Samuel Pelsnik2027, Charleston, SC +5 F +5 75 75
T45 Grant Paolucci2025, Blythewood, SC +5 F +5 75 75
T57 Aiden Aguilar2025, Myrtle Beach, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Seamus Bogan2024, Clover, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Teddy Dunn2025, Blythewood, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Evan Haerle2024, North Augusta, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Alex Franklin2025, Greer, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Blake Kelly2023, Woodruff, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Simon McAlister2024, Beaufort, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Henry Hall2023, Greenville, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Howie Vroon2026, Lexington, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Matthew Morgan2024, Greer, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Michael Gavin2025, Hilton Head Island, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Gaines Reed2027, Lancaster, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Mason Slaughter2026, Florence SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Cal Harbin2026, Anderson, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Chuck Stanley2023, Warrenville, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T57 Pierce Hutchinson2026, Columbia, SC +6 F +6 76 76
T73 Conor Koon2023, Florence, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T73 Teddy Brisson2024, Charleston, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T73 Claiborne Mardre2025, Greenville, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T73 James Gibson2023, Lexington, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T73 Bradley Parker2023, Isle of Palms, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T73 Wyatt Hightower2025, Chapin, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T73 Ryan Propes2024, Charleston, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T73 Ben Sanders2025, Taylors, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T73 Jamen Sanders2026, Goose Creek, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T73 James Rhodes2025, Columbia, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T73 Bryson Rockwell2024, Chapin, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T73 Tripp Stevens2024, Myrtle Beach, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T73 JP Reed2025, Bluffton, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T73 Jeep Patrick2024, Hilton Head, SC +7 F +7 77 77
T87 Daniel Thompson2025, Florence, SC +8 F +8 78 78
T87 Walker Faust2024, Greer, SC +8 F +8 78 78
T87 Landry Williams2027, Bluffton, SC +8 F +8 78 78
T90 Cade Hagan2023, Simpsonville, SC +9 F +9 79 79
T90 Thomas Ford2023, Hilton Head Island, SC +9 F +9 79 79
T90 Matthew Roff2027, Spartanburg, SC +9 F +9 79 79
T90 Conner Tarleton2024, Chesterfield, SC +9 F +9 79 79
T90 Joey Sherer2024, Rock Hill, SC +9 F +9 79 79
T95 JR Passmore2025, Mt. Pleasant, SC +10 F +10 80 80
T95 Elijah Clevenger2024, Easley, SC +10 F +10 80 80
T95 Jack Holt2024, Florence, SC +10 F +10 80 80
T95 Evan Eassy2024, Simpsonville, SC +10 F +10 80 80
T95 Charlie Reyner2024, Greenville, SC +10 F +10 80 80
T100 Easton Cox2026, Aynor, SC +11 F +11 81 81
T100 Wallace Jordan, III2025, Florence, SC +11 F +11 81 81
T100 Lee McColl2024, Myrtle Beach, SC +11 F +11 81 81
T103 Conrad Gall2024, Bluffton, SC +12 F +12 82 82
T103 John Thompson2025, Columbia, SC +12 F +12 82 82
T103 James Sullivan2025, Columbia, SC +12 F +12 82 82
T103 Blake Thompson2026, Greenville, SC +12 F +12 82 82
T107 Parker Harcum2025, Mount Pleasant, SC +13 F +13 83 83
T107 Garret Fader2023, Hilton Head Island, SC +13 F +13 83 83
T107 Thomas Sabalis2026, Columbia, SC +13 F +13 83 83
T110 Lucas Turner2025, Florence, SC +14 F +14 84 84
T110 Lawson Miller2024, Inman, SC +14 F +14 84 84
112 Hunter Hylton2028, Hilton Head Island, SC +15 F +15 85 85
T113 Price Roof2028, Columbia, SC +16 F +16 86 86
T113 Blake Bocelli2026, Mount Pleasant, SC +16 F +16 86 86
115 Zeke Spivey2025, Columbia, SC +17 F +17 87 87
T116 Benjamin Bankson2024, Florence, SC +18 F +18 88 88
T116 Adam Knox2025, Greenwood, SC +18 F +18 88 88
T116 Dylan Starnes2023, Myrtle Beach, SC +18 F +18 88 88
119 Miller Whetzel2024, Moncks Corner, SC +25 F +25 95 95
120 Luke Gardner2028, Florence, SC +26 F +26 96 96
DID NOT FINISH
WD Luke Block2024, Bluffton, SC +3