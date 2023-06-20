FLORENCE, S.C. -- Jack Seward is in the hunt to win this year's Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational.

That's all the Florence native can ask for after finishing Tuesday's first round tied for second with a 2-under-par 68 at Florence Country Club. He's tied with Columbia's Thomas Lamar, and they trail leader Chapin's Chase Cline by a stroke.

Seward, who competed at West Florence before helping lead Trinity Collegiate to its past two state championships, has had past individual successes like being co-medalist last year at a U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier.

But if the Appalachian State signee wins the Grant Bennett, that will rank at the top.

"It would mean a lot, especially with me being from Florence playing on my home course," Seward said. "We have a lot of support, and it would be a big deal to keep the momentum going for the next couple of days and come out with the win."

Since 2019, the Grant Bennett has also been won by Florence golfers Jay Smith (2022) Pake June (2019). This year, Smith is in a seven-way tie for fifth that includes South Florence's John Wylie Richardson with a 70.

Seward was 3 under heading to Tuesday's seventh tee.

"I really put myself in good spots all day," Seward said. "I don't think I had outside of 15 feet for birdies during the first seven holes. So, that felt good. Then, it kind of slowed down for a hole."

He bogeyed the eighth. and just as he was attempting to putt on the ninth green, a long weather delay slowed things even more. But Seward parred at the ninth after returning.

Along the back nine, Seward was even par. As for the tourney's three par-5's (the eighth hole was turned into a par-4 for this event), Seward birdied two of them.

"I have been playing pretty good out there, playing around with my friends and having fun, so I knew I could definitely come out here and do it," Seward said. "It was a matter of whether the weather would hold off."

There are two rounds left, and Seward hopes the weather holds off even more.

"(Tuesday) definitely gives me a little freedom. I can come out swinging and hopefully make some early birdies and keep going," he said. "Maybe, I can shoot lower tomorrow."

Seward, who finished last year's Grant Bennett tied for 25th, wants to just take it hole by hole.

"I want to keep the momentum going into the last day, for sure," Seward said.