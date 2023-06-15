LEXINGTON, S.C. − Entering the day with a two-shot lead, Florence's Drew Jeffords fired a final round score of one-under par 71 to claim the 65th SCGA Junior Championship title.

Jeffords, the Trinity Collegiate School graduate, had three birdies Thursday at the Country Club of Lexington to finish the tournament with an overall score of six-under par 210.

“It was a bunch of pars today,” Jeffords said. “I hit a bunch of greens and just two putted everything. I just tried to play good golf and ended up shooting one under. My grandfather passed away earlier this week, so I just tried to play good golf for him. It feels really good to be the champion, all the hard work I have put in has really paid off.”

2022 SCJGA Players Series Champions Michael Gavin of Hilton Head, Logan Lutz of Mt. Pleasant and Waymon Thomas of Mt. Pleasant all finished the tournament with an overall score of three-under par 213 to tie for second place.

The top eight finishers qualified for the 48th annual Georgia-South Carolina Junior Team Matches. This years Junior Champion, Drew Jeffords, is unable to play in the Matches due to his enrollment at West Point Military Academy.

The 2023 South Carolina team is comprised of Michael Gavin, Logan Lutz, Waymon Thomas, Thomas Lamar, Lucas Acevedo, Harris Holstein, Ashton Eubanks and Coleman Ferguson. The matches will be played July 29-30 at Chechessee Creek Club in Okatie, South Carolina.

Beginning this year, each participant of the 2023 GA-SC Team Matches will earn 350 bonus Heritage Classic Foundation points for competing in the matches. Each member of the 2023 South Carolina team will earn an additional 150 bonus Heritage Classic points for a South Carolina Team victory over Georgia.