FLORENCE, S.C. -- On Saturday, former Trinity Collegiate golf star and current Francis Marion University team member Pake June made two holes-in-one in the same round. He accomplished the feat on the seventh and 16th holes.

According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of hitting two holes-in-one during a single round are roughly 1 in 67 million. The feat has only been accomplished three times on the PGA Tour.