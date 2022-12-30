Florence's Parker wins New Year's Eve One Day golf event

SANTEE, S.C. – The final SCJGA tournament of the year brought 78 junior golfers to Lake Marion Golf Course in Santee on Friday for the New Year's Eve One Day.

The boys 13-18 division was sure to be hotly contested, and it came down to the final stretch of holes to determine a champion. Florence's Matthew Parker made two birdies and two eagles in the final five holes to claim his first victory on the Players Series with a round of four-under par 68.

Michael Gavin of Hilton Head Island finished alone in second place at two-under par 70, and Luke Walmet of Mount Pleasant took third place at one-under par 71.

Graniteville's Karsyn Herron carded a round of three-over par 75 to claim the girls 13-18 age bracket.

Gracie Lee of Conway posted eight-over par 80 to be named runner up in this division.

In the boys 12 and under division, Woods Weston of Columbia was crowned champion, finishing the day with a score of two-over par 38.

Trotter Chastain of Pauline finished the day with a score of three-over par 39 to claim second place in this division.

In the girls 12 and under division, Grayson Cox of Aynor carded a score of 15-over par 51 to take the title in this division.

Aviana Hicks of Sumter and Chloe Crosby of Simpsonville each finished the day with a score of 16-over par 52 to tie for second place in the girls 12 and under division.

Globetrotters returning to

Florence Center in '23

FLORENCE − The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Florence Center in the new year.

As part of their 2023 World Tour, the Globetrotters will be back in Florence on April 18.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.harlemglobetrotters.com.

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters.