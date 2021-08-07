 Skip to main content
Florence's Rials tied for second after 3rd round of 90th SCGA Amateur Championship
top story
AMATEUR GOLF

Florence's Rials tied for second after 3rd round of 90th SCGA Amateur Championship

GEORGETOWN, S.C. − After three rounds at the DeBordieu Club, Florence's Michael Rials is tied for second place at the 90th SCGA Amateur Championship.

Rials, the former Trinity Collegiate standout who currently plays for Francis Marion University, shot a 70 Saturday to place him and two other golfers one stroke off the overall lead held by Greenville's Harry Reynolds entering Sunday's final round.

Reynolds shot a 69 Saturday for an overall score of 209.

Hartsville's Mitchell Vance, another FMU golfer, is in 10th place after shooting 74 for an overall score of 214.

Not far behind him is Florence's Pake June, who fired off a 71 to place him in a tie for 12th with an overall score of 216.

