Florence's Weiss leads 42nd SCGA Mid-Amateur Championship after 1st round

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. – Florence's Jon Weiss posted an impressive score of six-under par 66 to lead the first-round of the 42nd Mid-Amateur Championship on Friday.

He had six birdies and holds a one-shot lead heading into round two.

“I hit a lot of fairways and greens and got lucky with some putts today,” Weiss said. “I’m trying to play a different style of golf, be more methodical and not always go for the hero shot. So, that’s what I’ll try and do tomorrow and go for more fairways and greens.”

Darlington's Jamie Stanley finished the day with a first-round score of five-under par 67 to sit solo second.

JD Lehman of Greenville sits third, carding four-under par 68 for round one.

The second round of the 42nd SCGA Mid-Amateur Championship begins Saturday at 8:00 a.m. as a single tee start off Dataw Island Club's Morgan River Course No. 1.