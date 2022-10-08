Florence's Weiss tied for 2nd entering final round of Mid-Amateur Championship

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. − Barnwell's Kyle Bearden posted a second-round score of four-under par 68 to take the lead of the 42nd Mid-Amateur Championship.
Overall, he is seven-under par 137 for the tournament and holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round.
“It was an eventful day to be honest,” said Bearden. “I made a good putt for eagle on the first par five on the back, grinded out some pars and made a good birdie on 17. All in all, it was a pretty solid round, but l think going back and playing the harder of the two courses tomorrow will be good. I’m just going to try and keep it in front of me tomorrow, give myself as many birdie opportunities as possible and see if I can get it done.”
Chandler Mulkey of Johns Island and Jon Weiss of Florence sit tied for second at five-under par 139 overall for the tournament.
People are also reading…
Josh Branyon of Honea Path and Matt Oquinn of Beaufort sit tied for fourth, each finishing round two at four-under par 140 overall.
The cut line fell at eight-over par with 63 players advancing to play in the final round of the 42nd SCGA Mid-Amateur Championship.
The final round of the 42nd SCGA Mid-Amateur Championship will be held Sunday at 8 a.m. at Dataw Island Club's Cotton Dike Course.