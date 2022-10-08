Florence's Weiss tied for 2nd entering final round of Mid-Amateur Championship

“It was an eventful day to be honest,” said Bearden. “I made a good putt for eagle on the first par five on the back, grinded out some pars and made a good birdie on 17. All in all, it was a pretty solid round, but l think going back and playing the harder of the two courses tomorrow will be good. I’m just going to try and keep it in front of me tomorrow, give myself as many birdie opportunities as possible and see if I can get it done.”