Florence's Weiss wins SCGA Mid-Amateur Championship in playoff

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. − Florence’s Jon Weiss made birdie on number 18 in a one-hole playoff to take home the 42nd SCGA Mid-Amateur Championship title.

He had two birdies, an eagle and a hole-in-one during the final round and finished the tournament at six-under par 210 overall.

“I had ten feet for eagle on No. 1 and made it,” Weiss said. “I played a couple holes and had the best hole-in-one of my life on No. 5 which was amazing. It was a little bit of a roller-coaster coming in and I was lucky enough to make my putt on 18 to get in the playoff.

“It feels so good to win the Mid-Am. This is something I’ve dreamt of doing for a long time and it’s an incredible feeling.”

Chandler Mulkey of Johns Island finished the tournament at 6-under par 210 overall to finish second.

Matt Oquinn of Beaufort finished in third, posting an overall tournament score of five-under par 211.

