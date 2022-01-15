Florence's Xavier Thomas returning to Clemson for final season with Tigers

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Wilson High School star Xavier Thomas will return to Clemson for his final college football season.
"In 2021, it looked to everyone as if I was playing my best ball," Thomas tweeted Saturday night. "To me, knowing what I am capable of and my ability, that wasn't even half of my best. It is truly a blessing to have an opportunity for the 2022 NFL Draft. However, I am very aware of my potential, and there is a LOT more work to do. Patience is a virtue, and I refuse to sell myself short. Let's run it back."
Thomas, who played his final prep football season at IMG Academy before signing with Clemson, recorded 43 tackles, including 10 1/2 for loss and 3 1/2 sacks as a true freshman at Clemson. He had 31 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks his sophomore campaign. Because of COVID-19 and strep throat in 2020, he only played in seven games and recorded 11 tackles (four for loss), 3 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in 119 snaps.
This past season, Thomas had 27 tackles, 5 1/2 for loss and 3 1/2 sacks.
Thomas was the 2016 Morning News Preseason Football Player of the Year.
