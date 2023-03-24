FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence quickly put to rest any concerns of a rivalry upset, leading 3-0 at halftime and winning 5-0 Friday at South Florence.

Senior Knight Floyd Goodstein scored two of those goals and made two assists.

"We knew it was going to be a rivalry game and they were going to give 100 percent. So, we had to bring it from the start," said Goodstein, the University of Tulsa signee who scored four goals this season in a match against Crestwood. "We got a quick one, and then fortunately the game played into our hands and we kept scoring goals and kept possession."

Other goals were scored by Caleb Klucharich (also an assist), Clinton Williams (penalty kick) and Sam Spence (also an assist).

When Goodstein talked about West keeping possession, he wasn't kidding. Knights goalkeeper Drew Crenshaw finished the night with three saves.

Billy Andrews, who earned his 626th win as the West boys' coach, was also satisfied with how things went.

"That's what we wanted to do tonight, start quick and finish it off real early," said Andrews, whose team is 6-5-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 6-4A.

Goodstein said it was a collective mindset that prepared the Knights for Friday night.

"He hypes us all up; he doesn't talk to us individually. But he knows what he expects from us, and we know what he expects from us," Goodstein said.

Bruins coach Chris Strom, whose team's record dropped to 4-5 and 3-2, said there are things from Friday his team can build upon.

"The difference in the game was we allowed West too much freedom in the midfield and we had a lack of communication on forward attacks," Strom said. "We wish West all the best for the rest of the season."

South goalkeeper Brice Fuleiham made 14 saves.