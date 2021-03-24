Floyd strikes out 12, combines on 5-inning no-hitter in WF's win over Wilson

“We’re a very, very young team losing 10 seniors last year,” Tigers coach Micah Young said of his squad. “…It’s just growing pains and unfortunately we’ve got to grow up fast this year. When you’re playing a team with a dominating pitcher like that, any run you get is going to have to be scratched out. But we’re going to have to coach them up and teach them how to be better at situations like this.”

The Knights’ offense, meanwhile, wound up scoring in every inning. West plated two runs in both the first and second innings off Wilson freshman right-hander R.J. Law before exploding for four in the third off Law and reliever Ethan Kimmerlin.

“It took a little while for us to get our timing down for some of the guys, but once we did that we were OK,” Brown said. “I think we answered and scored in every inning, which was good to see, so I’m proud of the guys for their effort.”

Josh Williams ended the night early with his RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to mark his fourth straight time reaching base. He also had two walks and was hit by a pitch.

Graves was also on base all four times with two walks and an RBI single in the third. Floyd laced a two-run single in the third to help his own cause and Ty Suggs drove in a run as well.

Coleman Kelly had an RBI double and Nic Edick singled home a run in the first with Nick Palke driving in one in the fourth.

