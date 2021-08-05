Floyd's outing helps keep Post 1 alive at Southeast Regional Tournament

PELHAM, Ala. − Florence Post 1 kept is season alive Thursday at the American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament thanks to a superb pitching performance by George Derrick Floyd.

Floyd allowed just one hit in four innings pitched as Florence knocked out tournament host Shelby County Post 555 with a 10-0 victory in five innings.

Post 1 (32-4) will play the loser of the Tallahassee (Fla.)/Troy (Ala.) game on Friday at 1 p.m.

Floyd struck out three and didn’t walk a batter in a dominant outing.

The offense backed him up in a big way, none more so than Kody Hanna. The first baseman finished the afternoon 3 for 4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored.

A’Shani McFarland and D.P. Pendergrass were also big at the top of the lineup. McFarland was 3 for 4 as well and scored two runs while Pendergrass finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.