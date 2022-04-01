FMS season begins in earnest this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – There always seems to be another obstacle for Steve Zacharias.

After the Myrtle Beach Speedway was shut down in 2020, he took over Florence Motor Speedway in July of that year – right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from that, there was the overhaul of the facility itself, which is continuing to this day.

Now, as FMS prepares to begin the main part of its season this weekend, he and other small-track owners are dealing with a tire shortage and rising gas prices.

But it’s nothing new, Zacharias said, and it won’t affect any plans he has in store for this season.

“You see guys on TV getting 12 sets of tires, but that ain’t happening on the local side,” Zacharias said. “But we’re fighting the good fight. We’re going to end up with 14 or 15 cars this weekend and be able to supply them with the tires they need.

“It’s a challenge right now, but it’s good because I think we’re going to come out on the other side of it and be better for it.”

As Zacharias put it, he tries to improve the experience at FMS each time out, and this year that will include new infield bathrooms with an eye on improving the grandstand area ones as well.

“Every time you show up, there’s an improvement somewhere,” he said. “We’re still planning to continue what (former owner) Charlie Powell started when he took over this place. I’m just trying to do my best to honor what he started and try to make it better every day.”

This weekend marks the first of 11 events on the docket between now and September for FMS. Friday saw open practice for all of the division that will compete in Saturday’s Autism Awareness Race Night. Grand stands open at 2 p.m. with qualifying starting at 2:30 p.m.

Racing begins at 4:15 p.m. and will feature twin Late Model stocks, Super Trucks and Charger divisions.

The calendar also features a Father’s Day Race on June 18, a Back to School Night on Aug. 20 as well as two Prelude to Darlington races in both May and September.

“That weekend of Darlington, all I can say is stay tuned,” Zacharias said. “Because I’m working on some stuff with some big-name people that will be racing at Darlington – either the (May) race or the September race. We’re working on the details, and it will come to fruition, just a matter of how it all works out.”

