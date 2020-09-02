FMS set for first night of revamped racing under Zacharias

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — It’s been a busy month for Steve Zacharias and his staff, and that’s likely not going to change anytime soon.
But Friday should offer a least a glimpse of all that hard work paying off as Florence Motor Speedway will host its first race under Zacharias and Speedway Plus Production LLC.
Zacharias took over ownership of FMS on July 5 on a lease-to-own basis from longtime track owner Charlie Powell, who died less than a month afterward.
The former Myrtle Beach Speedway general manager oversaw the final race at the Grand Strand on Aug. 15. Since then, he and his staff have been focusing on upgrading and putting a little “TLC” into the track in preparation for Friday’s “Prelude to the Southern 500” event.
“It’s exciting for sure, even though there’s still a lot of work ahead of us in a short period of time,” Zacharias said. “We’re plugging away. We’ll have the majority of what we wanted done — not in its entirety, but with the two weeks we were given, we’ve gotten a lot done and I’m proud of the effort everyone has put in.
“I think everyone will be excited to see what it looks like when they get here.”
Among the first things spectators will notice is the new signage around the track along with a new paint scheme as all of the walls have been painted white.
“We’ve also got aluminum grandstands in one section — we’ve gotten rid of the wooden ones,” Zacharias said. “We will have more of it done after this race, but unfortunately just ran out of time, but we’ve got one whole section done.
“It was just a lot of cleaning, a lot of painting.”
These mark the first of what Zacharias hopes to be continuous improvements going forward. The grandstands are slated to be completely redone prior to the Oct. 17 race.
“There was a billboard in Turn 2 that we’re hoping to get revamped and get done before this race so we can have some sponsors and some supporters in Turn 2,” Zacharias said. “We’ve pushed some tress back in the backstretch to make sure that the drivers feel safe that if they go off the backstretch, they’re not going to hit anything."
New sponsors will be prevalent as well as a number have followed from the Grand Strand, including Renegade racing fuel along with a new Bell & Bell pace car and safety truck brought from Myrtle Beach.
In terms of racing, anyone who watched at Myrtle Beach Speedway the last few years will likely see a very similar product, Zacharias said.
“I think you’ll see some aggressive racing and some good racing,” he added. “You’re going to see a lot of divisions. I’m hoping to have 15 of each division starting sometime (Thursday). So it’s exciting and we’re looking forward to it.”
Thursday will be the first day of practice for all divisions (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) with another three rounds of practice Friday beginning at 11 a.m. Grandstand gates open at 4:30 p.m. with qualifying to follow an hour later.
Racing kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with Vintage Cars (20 laps), Chargers (35 laps), Super Trucks (60 laps), Carolina Mini Stock Challenge (35 laps) and finally Late Models (100 laps).
“It’s going to be full fields — each division should have a full field of 15-plus cars,” Zacharias said. “That’s the biggest thing I think should be exciting for racing fans.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!