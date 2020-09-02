FMS set for first night of revamped racing under Zacharias

“We’ve also got aluminum grandstands in one section — we’ve gotten rid of the wooden ones,” Zacharias said. “We will have more of it done after this race, but unfortunately just ran out of time, but we’ve got one whole section done.

“It was just a lot of cleaning, a lot of painting.”

These mark the first of what Zacharias hopes to be continuous improvements going forward. The grandstands are slated to be completely redone prior to the Oct. 17 race.

“There was a billboard in Turn 2 that we’re hoping to get revamped and get done before this race so we can have some sponsors and some supporters in Turn 2,” Zacharias said. “We’ve pushed some tress back in the backstretch to make sure that the drivers feel safe that if they go off the backstretch, they’re not going to hit anything."

New sponsors will be prevalent as well as a number have followed from the Grand Strand, including Renegade racing fuel along with a new Bell & Bell pace car and safety truck brought from Myrtle Beach.

In terms of racing, anyone who watched at Myrtle Beach Speedway the last few years will likely see a very similar product, Zacharias said.