FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University volleyball coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards has announced the signing of four players to national letters of intent to attend FMU and compete for the Patriots beginning this fall.

The newcomers are 5-foot-9 opposite side hitter Camryn Faggart of Mount Holly, N.C., 5-foot-10 hitter Madi Gartner of Albertville, Minn., 5-foot-11 outside hitter Ava LaVancha of Sharpsburg, Ga., and 5-foot-7 setter Ella Martinez of Tega Cay.

Faggart is a product of Stuart W. Cramer High School, where as a senior she averaged 2.0 kills, 2.4 digs, and 3.1 assists per set, while serving 43 aces.

She was a three-time All-Conference selection, earned her team’s Offensive MVP award as a senior, and was named a NCHSSA Student Scholar-Athlete on three occasions. Her career totals include 400 digs, 386 assists, 325 kills, and 99 service aces.

“When our staff set out to recruit a true opposite, we knew we wanted a lefty,” Baufield-Edwards said. “In our conference, lefties are very successful. Having Camryn in our lineup will bring our offensive game to new heights. She swings with a lot of range, and we know with training the sky is the limit for Cam.”

Gartner is a graduate of St. Michael-Albertville High School, where she tallied 2.3 kills and 2.8 digs per set, and recorded 28 service aces while earning All-Conference accolades this past season.

She was an honorable mention All-Conference pick as a junior.

“We are very excited to add Madi to our 2023 recruiting class," Baufield-Edwards said. "She comes to us with very high recommendations from coaches that are much respected in the Twin Cities area. She is a very cool, calm, and collected player that does not allow pressure to interfere with her game. She has the ability to make the game of volleyball look very easy and make those around her on the court better.”

LaVancha is a product of Northgate High School, where she served as team captain and helped the Lady Vikings to an appearance in the state playoffs this past season. She averaged 2.4 kills per set and registered 82 digs, 26 total blocks, and 19 service aces. She garnered All-Region recognition and was name her squad’s Best Offensive Player.

She ended her prep career with 388 kills.

“Ava is a coach’s player," Baufield-Edwards said. "She can easily understand directions and apply them immediately. She understands the role of an outside hitter, and knows she is not always going to get the perfect set, but will find a way to keep the ball in play and score. She is a great teammate and has an infectious personality that will help the teammates around her succeed.”

Martinez is a graduate of Fort Mill High School. A three-year letterwinner, she handed out 303 assists this past season, dug up 108 ball, and served 35 aces. She earned All-Tournament Team honors as a senior, and concluded her prep career with 431 assists.

“We are really impressed with who Ella is and her desire to create relationships with the program and teammates before her arrival on campus," Baufield-Edwards said. "She has an ability to connect with people and we know her transition to FMU will be effortless. Having those qualities in a setter will make her connections with her hitters stronger. As a player, she is continuously striving to be better and thrives with feedback.”

Francis Marion finished its 2022 season with a 16-12 record and placed third in the Conference Carolinas East Division standings during the regular season.