FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the addition of six transfers to his current recruiting class for next season: catcher Dariel Villaran-Goundis of Simpsonville; right-handed pitcher Donavan Accerbi of Bonneau; shortstop Peyton Wilson of American York, Utah; outfielder Ryder Christensen of Cedar Hills, Utah; infielder Hunter Looper of Brooksville, Fla.; and catcher Nick LaVigne of Appleton, Wis.

These six will enroll this fall and suit up for the Patriots in 2024.

Villaran-Goundis, 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, is a transfer from USC Sumter. In his most recent season, he batted .304 with five doubles, two home runs, 19 runs batted in, and a .405 on-base percentage. He batted .333 in limited time as a freshman at USCS, and attended Erskine College in 2020-21.

He is a product of Wade Hampton High School.

“Dariel is a very good defensive catcher that had a solid 28 assists from behind the dish this spring,” said Inabinet. “He plays at a high level and we are excited to get to work with him soon.”

Accerbi, 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, is also coming from USC Sumter. He tossed 15 2/3 innings with a 1-2 record, one saves, and a 2.87 earned run average in his most recent season with the Fire Ants. In 2022, he was 1-0 in nine appearances with a 3.75 ERA.

He attended Fort Dorchester High School in North Charleston. As a senior, he threw a no-hitter against Goose Creek High School in a 16-1 win in 2021.

"Donavan is a submariner with a consistent arm and will be used late in games for crucial situations,” said Inabinet. “He will be a special element in our clubhouse and big for our bullpen depth."

Wilson, 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, is a sophomore at Colorado Northwestern Community College. This spring, Wilson earned Scenic West Athletic Conference All-Conference second-team honors after batting .312 with a team-high 48 hits, seven doubles, two triples, four home runs, 23 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and a .422 on-base percentage. In 2022, hit .349 with a team-leading 61 hits, 14 doubles, 31 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

Wilson is a graduate of American Fork High School. He received honors making the Underclassmen All-State Team in 2019 and Varsity All-State Team in 2020. He also collected All-Region honors in football in 2020.

“Peyton is a good all-around player that can run, throw, and hit very effectively. He hit over .300 in an all-wood hitting conference and we expect that to translate over well into our program.”

Christensen, 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, also comes CNCC. In his most recent full season (2022), he batted .189 with five doubles, 13 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, and a .341 on-base percentage. In 2021, he hit .164 with six doubles and 15 RBIs. He earned Academic All-Region honors all three years with the Spartans.

Christensen attended Lone Peak High School in Utah. He garnered honorable mention All-State recognition in 2019.

“Ryder is a very athletic player that can play any position. He is a true utility player, like a Swiss army knife.”

Looper, 6-foot-0 and 230 pounds, is transferring from Lake-Sumter State College. This spring, he batted .242 with four doubles, eight runs batted in, and a .427 on-base percentage. In 2022, he was red-shirted after playing in 10 games with a homer and six runs scored.

Before arriving at Lake-Sumter, Looper attended Seven River Christian School in Florida. He earned All-County honors as a catcher in 2018, at third base in 2019, and at catcher again in 2021 as well as being a Player of the Year finalist.

“Hunter will bring physicality to our team and be a crucial piece of our infield depth. He will give us a nice spark and will challenge for time at first base or designated hitter.”

LaVigne, 6-foot-0 and 210 pounds, just finished his second year at Bryant & Stratton College-Wisconsin. This spring, he batted .260 with seven doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 27 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and a .356 on-base percentage. In 2022, he hit .268 with two homers, 10 RBIs and a .362 on-base percentage.

LaVigne graduated from Appleton West High School in Wisconsin. In 2021, he batted a team-high .347 while also leading with nine doubles, five home runs, and 14 RBIs. He was a first-team All-Conference selection in the Fox Valley Association that season.

"Nick is a good defensive catcher who will be dangerous to attempt a stolen base against. He can swing the bat well, while supplying power at the plate and should immediately impact our program.”

Francis Marion, a member of the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas, ended the 2023 season with a 29-25 record, a fifth-place (tie) finish during the Conference Carolinas’ regular season, and an appearance in the conference tournament championship game.