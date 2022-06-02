 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU baseball adds former Chesterfield RHP

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University coach Art Inabinet has announced that junior college transfer and 5-foot-11 right-handed pitcher Landon Mills will join the Patriots this fall and play on the diamond in 2023.

Mills spent his last two seasons at Florence-Darlington Technical College, where he was coached by Preston McDonald.

This past season, the righty started 13 of 17 appearances and compiled a 10-1 record, 73 2/3 innings pitched, a 2.69 earned run average, and 77 strikeouts for the Stingers. Mills was awarded the Region 10 Pitcher of the Year for 2022 and tied the single-season wins record for FDTC. Opponents batted only. 236 against him.

As a freshman, he appeared in seven games, recorded one save, and averaged more than a strikeout per inning.

Mills is a product of Chesterfield High School, where he played for coach Steven Sellers. He was a two-time All-State selection and his region’s Player of the Year in 2019.

“We recruited Landon out of Chesterfield High School, but he decided to attend FDTC”, said Inabinet. “He is a great person off the field and in the classroom, but a fierce competitor on the field. He is projected to throw in a starter role for us on the weekends and we are excited he will help lead our pitching staff in 2023.”

Francis Marion will lose five seniors from the pitching staff of this past season’s 29-19 squad.

Mills
