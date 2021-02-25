FMU baseball adds home series with Young Harris this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – Because of wet weather forecasted for northern Georgia, this weekend’s Peach Belt Conference baseball series between Francis Marion University and Young Harris College has been moved to Florence and will be played on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.

The series will consist of a doubleheader on Saturday at noon and a single game on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex for this weekend will be limited to 250 spectators and will including ONLY FMU season ticket holders and FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to first pitch. No other fans will be permitted. Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.

Francis Marion is 1-3 on the young season, while the Mountain Lions are 2-2.

The Patriots lead the all-time series with the Mountain Lions 15-11.