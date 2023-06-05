FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the addition of 6-foot-2 left-side infielder Aidan Bisbano of Summerville to the Patriot program for the 2024 season.

Bisbano played this past season at USC Sumter and will have two years of eligibility at FMU.

With the Fire Ants in 2023, he batted .329 with 23 runs scored, four doubles, three homers, and 19 runs batted in. He also registered a .412 on-base percentage

Bisbano spent his freshman season at Coker University.

He is a graduate of Pinewood Preparatory School. He was named the 2021 Region Player of the Year after batting .423 with 10 home runs. He was also a first-team All-LowCountry Team selection.

“Aiden is a really good athlete that can run, throw, and hit,” Inabinet said. “He has all the tools and will get an opportunity to see playing time immediately in 2024. He has some juice in his bat that we think can translate into doubles and home runs for us.”

Francis Marion posted a 29-25 mark in 2023 and advanced to the Conference Carolinas tournament title game.