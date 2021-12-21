FMU baseball announces 2022 schedule

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University baseball team and coach Art Inabinet have announced their schedule for the upcoming spring season as the calendar soon flips to 2022.
The squad will open its 2022 season on Friday (Feb. 4) hosting Limestone University at Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex. The teams will play three games over three days, Feb. 4-6.
Single-day tickets for FMU home games are $10 for adults, $5 for students, or free with an FMU student ID. Season passes ($100) are available for purchase on-line at https://fmupatriots.com/sb_output.aspx?form=22.
In addition to the opening series, the Patriots will play 28 more contests at Sparrow Stadium and 18 games on the road. The Patriots will host the College of Saint Rose (Feb. 12-13) and USC Aiken (Feb. 15) before beginning Conference Carolinas play against Belmont Abbey College on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at home.
FMU will play a 30-game Conference Carolinas slate in its first season in the league.
Additional non-conference foes that FMU will face include USC Aiken on Feb. 23, Shepherd University on Mar. 1-2, local-rival Coker University on Mar. 11-13, Lander University on Mar. 15 and Apr. 12, Augusta University on Mar. 23 and Apr. 20, Queens University of Charlotte on Mar. 30 and Wingate University on Apr. 6.
“We are extremely eager to start the new season and looking forward to the opening series against Limestone,” said Inabinet. “We have a lot of position players with a lot of experience that will carry us early on. Starting two freshmen pitchers on weekends will also help us develop and get an early start with our young players. We are ready for the challenges and the fresh start in a new, but very competitive conference.”
The Patriots end their regular season hosting King University (Apr. 30 - May 1) before beginning the Conference Carolinas Tournament on May 4 in Wilson, N.C.