FLORENCE, S.C. – It was nearly a month ago when the Francis Marion University baseball team reached perhaps its lowest point of the season in a doubleheader against Belmont Abbey.

The Crusaders won the opening game 10-6 to hand the Patriots their third straight loss and 11th in their last 14 games at that point. They were six games under .500 overall and three games under .500 in Conference Carolinas play.

FMU hasn’t lost since.

Starting with an 11-9 victory that same afternoon against Belmont Abbey, the Patriots (22-19, 13-10) have rattled off nine straight wins – the longest streak since the 2017 squad opened the season with 10 consecutive W’s.

They look to keep that momentum going this weekend during their final homestand in a key three-game matchup against Barton College (21-15, 14-7), who sits second in the conference standings. The series begins Saturday with a single game at 3 p.m. followed by a Senior Day doubleheader on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

Francis Marion will conclude the regular season the following weekend at Mount Olive, who currently sits fourth in the conference.

“I think our team is figuring out ways to win games late especially,” FMU coach Art Inabinet said of his squad's recent surge. “And we’ve gotten extremely good pitching out of our starters and especially out of our bullpen.”

Patriot relievers have combined to toss 35 1/3 innings over the last eight games and have allowed just 3 earned runs total during that span.

“I think we’ve finally figured out who needs to pitch where and what situation, and that makes a big difference in the outcome of a game,” Inabinet said. “Hopefully we’ve figured out some roles for our pitchers, especially at the back end.”

Former South Florence standout Austin Moore, Josh Adams, Ben Thornton, Jack Hegan and Cory Poulsen have led the charge and been able to shorten games for FMU from the fifth inning on, Inabinet said.

That has allowed the offense enough time to fight its way back for late-inning victories on more than one occasion. The Patriots have scored 29 runs in the sixth inning or later during their nine-game winning streak including seven in their final at-bat.

“The good thing about the couple of late-inning heroics that we've had is they keep coming from different guys,” Inabinet said. “It’s been Isaac Schuck, it’s been Mickey Skole, it’s been (former SFHS standout) Will Hardee…it’s been a combination of players.

“That makes it exciting to know that at any time any of your guys can step up and get a big hit to put you in a position to win a game.”

FMU will face a tall task in the Bulldogs, who rank fourth in the conference with a .309 team batting average. They also have the same team ERA as the Patriots (5.38), although with about 50 less innings pitched.

“The biggest thing as head coach is you just want to put your team in the best position to try to win,” Inabinet said. “Let those guys go out there and win the game. Our goal is just to do that – that’s what we’ve been doing and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”