ORANGEBURG, S.C. -- Graduate student left fielder Tanner Wakefield and junior shortstop Blake Falor combined to drive in the game’s first five runs to back the strong pitching of sophomore right-hander Tyler Reynolds as Francis Marion claimed a 6-1 road win over Claflin University, Wednesday afternoon in non-conference baseball action.

Francis Marion ups its record to 12-14 and will jump back into Conference Carolinas play with a three-game home series against Emmanuel College this weekend. The series will consist of a single game on Friday at 6 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Reynolds (1-1), making just his third collegiate start, scattered seven hits in six shutout innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. He has yet to allow an earned run in 14 innings on the mound this season.

Righties Connor Kirkley and Josh Adams combined to pitch the final three frames.

Sophomore first baseman Kollin Crepeau led FMU with three hits, while Wakefield, Falor, junior right fielder Zack Summerville, and freshman third baseman Charlie Bussey III all had two hits apiece.

Wakefield, who homered and drove in three runs, extended his hitting streak to eight games and his streak of safely reaching base to 18 contests. Summerville recorded his team-leading ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Francis Marion broke up a scoreless game in the third when Falor led off with a single and Wakefield followed with a home run over the left field wall. The margin doubled to 4-0 in the third when Falor rapped a run-scoring single and Wakefield hit a sacrifice fly.

Falor plated Crepeau, who had earlier doubled, with a sacrifice fly in the sixth to up the advantage to 5-0.

Claflin scored its lone run on an RBI-single by right fielder Rufus Hurdle in the seventh, but Summerville answered with a solo homer to right in the top of the ninth.

FMU designated hitter Alex Elliott singled in the second inning to extend his streak of safely reaching base to 16 games. The Patriots totaled 15 hits in the contest.