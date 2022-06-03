FMU baseball earns Messick Sportsmanship Award

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University baseball team has been awarded the Messick Sportsmanship Award for the 2022 season by Conference Carolinas.

The announcement was made by the conference as it selected the winners for the 12 spring sports.

The Conference Carolinas Directors of Athletics implemented the process by which the Conference Carolinas Messick Sportsmanship Awards are determined. A student-athlete and coach from each institution vote separately upon the sportsmanship of all conference competitors. Each institution then submits those votes to the conference office where the averages are then calculated to decide the winner for each conference-sponsored sport.

Under the direction of long-time coach Art Inabinet, Francis Marion posted a 29-19 mark in its first year as a member of Conference Carolinas. The win total represents an 11-game improvement over the 2021 season.

The Team Messick Sportsmanship Awards are named after John D. Messick, who was the President of former conference member East Carolina from 1947-59. Messick truly championed sportsmanship and even wrote a book entitled, "Personality and Character Development."