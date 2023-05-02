FLORENCE, S.C. -- Sixth-seeded Francis Marion will battle seventh-seeded Erskine at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Conference Carolinas tournament's play-in game.

The five-day event will be hosted by the 5,000-seat CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia, N.C. Wednesday’s winner will play top-seeded and top-ranked North Greenville (44-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Daily admission is $10. Staff and students from member institutions may purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

Francis Marion enters the tournament with a 25-23 overall record, after finishing conference play at 16-13, while Erskine sits at 29-19 and 14-13. The Patriots lead the Flying Fleet in the all-time series at 45-17. FMU finished two games ahead of Erskine in the standings, while taking two of three games from the Flying Fleet in Due West, S.C., earlier this season.

Francis Marion will send Florence native and sophomore right-hander Robbie Jordan (4-3, 3.99 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday.

At the plate, the Patriots are led by graduate student right fielder Will Hardee, who is batting .365 with 17 doubles (ranks fifth in Conference Carolinas), seven home runs, and 41 runs batted in. Graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield is hitting .326 with four homers and 40 RBIs, while senior infielder Naphis Llanos is batting .307 with 51 hits and six doubles.

In conference games only, sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley is hitting a crisp .400 (fourth-best in Conference Carolinas).

Eight-seeded Emmanuel College (25-23) faces fifth-seeded and 30th-ranked Belmont Abbey College (36-14) in Wednesday’s other play-in contest at 1 p.m. There are four Conference Carolinas programs ranked in this week’s NCAA Division II Top 30 poll.