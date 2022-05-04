FMU baseball falls to King in conference tourney

WILSON, N.C. — Seventh-seeded Francis Marion University fell to sixth-seeded King University 9-4 in the single-elimination play-in round of the 2022 Conference Carolinas Baseball Tournament on Wednesday in Wilson, N.C.

The Patriots end the season with a 29-19 overall record, an 11-win improvement over the 2021 campaign. This was FMU’s first season as a member of Conference Carolinas.

Senior right fielder Will Hardee went 3-for-5 in the contest with a double and two runs batted in to lead the Patriots. His 22 doubles equals the second-highest season total in program history, joining Michael Ward (2007) and Jeff Parsons (1998). The South Florence product extended his hitting streak to 26 games, which now stands as the third-longest in program history.

FMU senior first baseman Darius Nobles was 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk, while senior third baseman Todd Mattox was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Hardee (.405) and Nobles (.402) become only the 11th and 12th Patriots to bat .400 in a season.

Senior right-hander reliever Reece Kleinhelter (4-2) took the loss on the mound for Francis Marion, while senior righty Nick Palumbo threw two shutout innings.

FMU freshman starter Robbie Jordan went three innings and surrendered two runs on four hits.

Trailing 2-0, the Patriots scored three runs in the third inning. Junior catcher Isaac Schuck led off with a walk from Tornado starter Drew Moore (8-3). Senior centerfielder Bill Hanna laid down a sacrifice bunt that was misplayed leaving runners on second and third. Hardee’s single to shortstop advanced Hanna to third and scored Schuck. A failed pickoff attempt pushed Hardee to second and scored Hanna tying the game at 2-2.

A bunt single from junior shortstop Naphis Llanos extended his hitting streak to 19 games and advanced Hardee to third base. Mattox followed with a sacrifice fly to left field that plated Hardee and gave the Patriots their first lead at 3-2.

Hardee upped the margin to 4-2 with a two-out RBI double to right in the top of the fourth.

King (24-20) then scored seven times over the next three frames to grab a 9-4 advantage. The Tornado’s Chase Hilliard knocked a three-run homer to left-center field in the fourth inning and King would add two homers in the fifth inning: a two-run shot from Robbie Scott and a solo homer by Preston Steele.

Francis Marion finished the year with a .353 team batting average, the highest in team history.