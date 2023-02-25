FLORENCE, S.C. – If nothing else, Saturday was certainly a shot in the arm in terms of confidence for the Francis Marion University baseball team moving forward.

Handing the reigning national champions their first loss of the season didn’t hurt either.

A combination of good pitching, timely hitting and some key plays helped FMU knock off top-ranked North Greenville University 6-3 at Sparrow Stadium in the series finale for the Conference Carolinas foes.

It was the first time the Crusaders (13-1, 5-1) have lost in their last 19 contests, dating back to last year’s run to the NCAA Division II title. For the Patriots (7-7, 4-2), it marked the second straight season they’ve earned a win over a defending national champ as they also took down Wingate in ’22 – snapping the Bulldogs’ 11-game winning streak in the process.

“It means a lot,” FMU starting pitcher Chas DeBruhl said. “We beat the reigning national champions – I think it’s a big confidence boost to show that we can beat teams like that.”

DeBruhl (3-1) had a big hand in the victory. The Patriot junior left-hander went five solid innings and allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks against a Crusaders squad that is still hitting over .300 as a team.

“A lot of soft stuff,” DeBruhl said of his approach. “I knew that they were probably going to time me up on my fastball, so I was trying to throw things that would deceive them. Then maybe gear up a fastball here and there and try to blow it by them, mess them up.

“Just a lot of weak contact today, thankfully.”

NGU’s Marek Chlup and Pat Monteith hit solo homers against DeBruhl in the fourth, but otherwise the Crusaders managed just three baserunners against him – two singles and a hit batsman.

“He mixed it up,” FMU coach Art Inabinet said of DeBruhl. “He threw a changeup and threw his breaking ball for a strike, and again he didn’t walk anybody. That’s the key when you play those guys – don’t give them extra outs and you know, close the innings when you get a chance.

“Real proud of Chas. He was tremendous today.”

Inabinet was also pleased with his other two hurlers that took the mound. Matt Dooley went 2 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Ben Thornton came on to earn his second save of the year by tossing the final 1 1/3 innings and striking out two as well.

The FMU pitching staff hit three NGU batters on the day, but did not walk anyone.

They kept the vaunted Crusader offense at bay while the Patriots’ bats went to work. Clutch hitting was an issue in Friday’s series-opening 5-3 loss, but that was not the case Saturday as Francis Marion scored four of its six runs via two-out hits.

Outfielder Tanner Wakefield had the first with a two-strike, two-out grounder down the first base line that plated two and gave the Patriots the early lead.

Second baseman Naphis Llanos drove in another two-out run in the fourth and catcher Isaac Schuck added the last with an RBI single in the fifth – putting FMU up 6-2 at the time. Llanos and Zack Summerville each had two hits to lead the Patriot attack.

Llanos also made one of two key plays in the game. In the second inning with the Patriots up 3-0, his grounder to first base appeared as if it might turn into an inning-ending double play, but a headfirst slide into the bag broke it up and plated another run to put FMU up 4-0.

Former South Florence High standout Will Hardee provided the other key moment in the top of the eighth. Two singles to start off the frame should have given the Crusaders runners at the corners with no outs, but Hardee launched a throw to the infield that third baseman Charlie Bussey III was able to leap up and grab before applying the tag on his way down for the first out of the inning.

NGU had two more hits that same inning and scored its other run on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

“I think that was a really big play,” Inabinet said. “It was a very unconventional play to throw the ball all the way from right field – throw it up as high as the lights and it land in the right place. It was a big out for us because they were threatening that inning.

“Sometimes Will does some unconventional things that pay off. Glad he plays for us.”

Francis Marion returns to action this week with home games against Lander on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and against Bridgeport on Wednesday at 6 p.m.