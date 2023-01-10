 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGE BASEBALL

FMU baseball inks in-state players

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of three in-state players to national letters of intent for his 2023 recruiting class: first baseman Eli Henderson of Dillon, shortstop and right-handed pitcher Collin Minshew of Latta, and outfielder Zack Talbert of Beaufort.

The trio will enroll during the fall of 2023 and suit up for the Patriots in 2024.

Henderson, 6-1 and 205 pounds, is a senior at Latta High School, where he plays for coach Robbie Brown. Hernderson was part of a Vikings squad that went 17-10 and advanced to the 2022 Class AA state tournament.

“Eli has the ability to hit the long ball, and is a good defender around the first base bag,” Inabinet said. “I expect him to challenge for playing time as a freshman, either at first base or at the designated hitter spot.”

Minshew, 6-1 and 165 pounds, is also a senior at Latta. As a junior, he batted .351 with 25 runs scored, six doubles, three triples, 23 runs batted in, and 12 stolen bases. On the mound, he posted a 3-2 record with a 0.86 earned run average and 45 strikeouts in only 33.2 innings of work. He garnered both All-State and All-Region accolades and was named his squad’s most valuable player.

“Collin was part of a really good Florence American Legion team last summer. He is very talented in all phases of the game. He is a very good defensive player and can hit. He will have the chance to be a 2-way player for us, both on the mound and in the infield.”

Talbert, 5-10 and 187 pounds, is a senior at Beaufort High School, where he plays under the direction of coaches Zach Jacobs, Scott Mullen, and Adam Mullen.

He was an All-Region selection as a junior.

He was also part of the Eagles’ Class AAA state championship football squad this past fall.

“Zack is a good all-around player. He is an above average defender and really battles at the plate. I expect him to challenge for playing time immediately in 2024.”

Francis Marion posted a 29-19 mark in 2022 and will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 3 at Newberry College. This year’s roster includes 14 seniors.

