FMU baseball inks middle infielder

FLORENCE, S.C. - Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the addition of 5-foot-8 middle infielder Naphis Llanos of Sanford, Fla.

He will enroll at FMU this fall and play for the Patriots in 2022.

Llanos played the past two seasons at Lake-Sumter State College in Florida. As a sophomore, he batted .302 with 35 runs scored (in only 36 games), eight doubles and 31 runs batted in. He posted a .462 on-base percentage and stole 14 bases in 15 attempts.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, he hit .364 with 26 runs scored, four doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, eight stolen bases and a .479 on-base percentage. Following the season, he earned Mid-Florida Conference and FCSAA All-Academic Team honors and received an NJCAA Academic Award.

Over his two seasons with the Lake Hawks, he also took part in turning 27 double plays.

Llanos is a product of Lake Howell High School where garnered first-team All-Conference recognition in 2018 and second-team honors in 2019.