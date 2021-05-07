 Skip to main content
FMU baseball inks middle infielder
LOCAL COLLEGES

FLORENCE, S.C. - Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the addition of 5-foot-8 middle infielder Naphis Llanos of Sanford, Fla.

He will enroll at FMU this fall and play for the Patriots in 2022.

Llanos played the past two seasons at Lake-Sumter State College in Florida. As a sophomore, he batted .302 with 35 runs scored (in only 36 games), eight doubles and 31 runs batted in. He posted a .462 on-base percentage and stole 14 bases in 15 attempts.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, he hit .364 with 26 runs scored, four doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, eight stolen bases and a .479 on-base percentage. Following the season, he earned Mid-Florida Conference and FCSAA All-Academic Team honors and received an NJCAA Academic Award.

Over his two seasons with the Lake Hawks, he also took part in turning 27 double plays.

Llanos is a product of Lake Howell High School where garnered first-team All-Conference recognition in 2018 and second-team honors in 2019.

“Naphis is a switch-hitting middle infielder that has played in a very good junior college league in Florida,” said Inabinet. “We will look for him to likely play second base. He is a contact hitter who can steal some bags. He is a very good player and we are excited to have him coming on board.”

Francis Marion completed its 2021 season with an 18-17 overall mark. The Patriots are losing 10 seniors off that squad, with Llanos becoming the 10th commitment for the new school year.

