FMU baseball opens with Saints this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University baseball team will open its 2022 season with a home non-conference series against the Limestone University Saints this weekend.

The series has been slightly altered from its original form because of precipitation forecast for Friday.

The series will now consist of a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex. Sunday’s contest will remain a 1 p.m. first pitch.

Single-day tickets for FMU home games are $10 for adults, $5 for students, or free with an FMU student ID.

Francis Marion coach Art Inabinet is entering his 22nd season at the helm of Patriot baseball and 24th season overall at FMU. As head coach at Francis Marion University, he has compiled a 628-404-2 record. He owns an overall career mark of 712-458-2 in 24 seasons as a head coach. Inabinet welcomes back 23 lettermen from last year's 18-17 squad, and has added 17 newcomers. Among the returnees are seven of eight position starters and three starting pitchers.