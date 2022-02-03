FMU baseball opens with Saints this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University baseball team will open its 2022 season with a home non-conference series against the Limestone University Saints this weekend.
The series has been slightly altered from its original form because of precipitation forecast for Friday.
The series will now consist of a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex. Sunday’s contest will remain a 1 p.m. first pitch.
Single-day tickets for FMU home games are $10 for adults, $5 for students, or free with an FMU student ID.
Francis Marion coach Art Inabinet is entering his 22nd season at the helm of Patriot baseball and 24th season overall at FMU. As head coach at Francis Marion University, he has compiled a 628-404-2 record. He owns an overall career mark of 712-458-2 in 24 seasons as a head coach. Inabinet welcomes back 23 lettermen from last year's 18-17 squad, and has added 17 newcomers. Among the returnees are seven of eight position starters and three starting pitchers.
Returnee and fifth-year senior third basemen Todd Mattox was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NBWA) 2022 Preseason All-America Team (honorable mention) and will have a big impact on the Patriot’s offensive identity this season. Mattox, a native of Winnsboro, batted .405 in 2021 to become only the 10th Patriot to reach the .400 mark. He shared the team lead in runs scored with 36, while registering six doubles, four triples, five home runs, and a team-leading 41 runs batted in. He reached base safely in all 35 games (and 43 straight dating back to 2020), and hit safely in 31 of 35 games with 19 multi-hit games.
Other key returnees include fifth-year outfielder Bill Hanna of Lake City (.316, 18 RBI, 10 SBs); graduate student first baseman Darius Nobles of Greenville, N.C. (.330, 5 HR, 25 RBI); senior outfielder Will Hardee of Evergreen (.399, 6 HR, 30 RBI); graduate student infielder Tanner Wakefield of Gainesville, Ga. (.363, 24 RBI); junior outfielder Jack Hegan of Bluffton (.319, 3 HR, 25 RBI); and graduate student catcher and designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez of Sumter.
Among those newcomers who will make an impact right away, Inabinet pointed out freshmen pitcher Robbie Jordan and told us what we can expect from the Florence righty.
“He has a chance to be really special on the mound,” said Inabinet. “His velocity has been really good and his ability to throw three pitches for a strike at any time is important for our defense. We expect Jordan to make an immediate impact for our pitching staff.”
Other returning hurlers this season are fifth-year righties Daniel Twitty of Sumter (3-1, 2.76 ERA) and Bailey Wendel of Wilmington, Del. (1-2, 26 Ks); senior righty Cory Poulsen of Bel Air, Md. (2-2, 1 SV); and sophomore righty Halton Hardy of Athens, Ga. (3-2, 31 Ks).
Other newcomers who could make an immediate impact are sophomore right-handed pitcher Connor Kirkley of Jefferson; senior right-handed pitcher Nick Palumbo of Wayne, N.J.; junior catcher Isaac Schuck of Reno, Nev.; junior infielder Naphis Llanos of Sanford, Fla.; freshmen shortstop Tyler Reynolds of Evans, Ga.; and junior right-handed pitcher Matt Dooley of Lexington.
According to Inabinet, the probable starters for the opening series are Hardy for game one on Saturday, Jordan for game two, and Kirkley on Sunday.
Regarding expectations and goals heading into the opening series this weekend, he said “We just want to come out and play good baseball and give ourselves a chance to win one game at a time. Any time you start a new season your goals are high. We want to win the conference, go to a regional and ultimately a world series. That is our goal every year and that is not going to change this year.”
The 2022 schedule includes 23 home playing dates and a 30-game Conference Carolinas schedule. This will be Francis Marion’s inaugural year as a Conference Carolinas member. The conference championship tournament is scheduled for May 4-8 at Fleming Stadium in Wilson, N.C.
Francis Marion was picked to finish fifth in the conference according to the 2022 preseason coaches’ poll, and the Patriots were among the other schools receiving votes in the 2022 Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division II preseason Top-40 poll and the NCBWA Preseason Southeast Region poll.