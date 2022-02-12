FMU baseball outlasts North Greenville for 13-12 win

GREENWOOD, S.C. − Francis Marion squandered an early seven-run lead and then rallied from an 11-10 deficit in the sixth inning with a three-run seventh frame to knock off North Greenville University 13-12 on Friday in college baseball action.
The Patriots (5-0) completed a perfect day at Lander University with a pair of non-conference victories. Earlier in the day, FMU downed Queens University of Charlotte 8-5.
Off to its best start since 2017, Francis Marion will play host to USC Aiken on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Junior right-hander Austin Moore (1-0) earned his first career pitching decision as a Patriot after serving as an infielder and designated hitter for the past two seasons. The Florence native went two innings, giving up one run on two hits, allowing three walks and striking out one. Senior righty Nick Palumbo earned the save as he struck out the side in the ninth, stranding runners at second and third.
First baseman Darius Nobles led the way offensively for the Patriots, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two walks and two runs batted in. Junior left fielder Jack Hegan went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBI, while designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez was 2-for-5 with two walks and three RBI.
The Patriots scored in six different innings for the third time this season. A four-run third frame, highlighted by Hegan’s three-run homer over the left field wall, staked FMU to an 8-1 advantage.
However, a four-run sixth inning propelled the Crusaders to an 11-10 lead. Francis Marion responded with three runs in the seventh. The rally included back-to-back run-scoring triples by fifth-year senior third baseman Todd Mattox and senior catcher Lex Tuten and a sacrifice fly from graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield.
Mattox’s 2-for-5 effort extended both his 17-game hitting streak and his consecutive games reaching base safely streak to 48 contests – a streak that dates back to the 2020 season.
Fifth-year senior center fielder Bill Hanna, junior shortstop Naphis Llanos and Tuten also registered two hits apiece as the Patriots pounded out 15 hits and took advantage of four NGU errors, eight walks, and five hit batters.
Moore held North Greenville scoreless through the seventh and eighth innings, before allowing a lead-off single in the ninth and was replaced by Palumbo. The Crusaders would load the bases, but score only once on wild pitch.
In his second collegiate outing, former Florence Christian School standout Robbie Jordan went 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks.