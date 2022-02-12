FMU baseball outlasts North Greenville for 13-12 win

GREENWOOD, S.C. − Francis Marion squandered an early seven-run lead and then rallied from an 11-10 deficit in the sixth inning with a three-run seventh frame to knock off North Greenville University 13-12 on Friday in college baseball action.

The Patriots (5-0) completed a perfect day at Lander University with a pair of non-conference victories. Earlier in the day, FMU downed Queens University of Charlotte 8-5.

Off to its best start since 2017, Francis Marion will play host to USC Aiken on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Junior right-hander Austin Moore (1-0) earned his first career pitching decision as a Patriot after serving as an infielder and designated hitter for the past two seasons. The Florence native went two innings, giving up one run on two hits, allowing three walks and striking out one. Senior righty Nick Palumbo earned the save as he struck out the side in the ninth, stranding runners at second and third.

First baseman Darius Nobles led the way offensively for the Patriots, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two walks and two runs batted in. Junior left fielder Jack Hegan went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBI, while designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez was 2-for-5 with two walks and three RBI.