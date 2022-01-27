FMU baseball picked fifth in preseason conference poll

FLORENCE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas announced its 2022 preseason baseball coaches’ poll on Thursday and Francis Marion University is picked to finish fifth in its inaugural season as a conference member.

North Greenville University is the preseason pick to win the conference crown. The Crusaders received 96 points and seven of 11 first-place votes. The University of Mount Olive was a close second with 92 points and the remaining first-place nods. UNC Pembroke was selected third (85) followed by Belmont Abbey College (70), Francis Marion (56), Barton College (55), Erskine College (54), King University (38), Emmanuel College (29), Southern Wesleyan University (19) and Chowan University (11).

The conference championship tournament is scheduled for May 4-8 at Fleming Stadium in Wilson, N.C.

Longtime FMU coach Art Inabinet welcomes back 22 lettermen, including seven position starters and the designated hitter, from last season’s 18-17 squad. The Patriots were among the other schools receiving votes in the 2022 Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division II preseason Top-40 poll and received votes for the NCBWA Preseason Southeast Region poll.