FMU Baseball picked for fifth in CC

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion baseball team has been picked to finish fifth in the Conference Carolinas.

North Greenville University, the reigning NCAA Division II national champion, was the unanimous top choice with 100 points and all possible 10 first-place votes. UNC Pembroke was picked second with 88 points and the remaining first-place nod, while 2022 conference tournament runner-up University of Mount Olive was picked third with 83 points.

Belmont Abbey placed fourth with 73 points, followed by Francis Marion and Erskine College tied for fifth with 58 points apiece, Barton College and King University tied for seventh with 43 points, Emmanuel College (30), Chowan University (15), and Southern Wesleyan University (14).

FMU head coach Art Inabinet welcomes back 21 lettermen, including four position starters and five starting pitchers from last season’s 29-19 squad that finished seventh during the conference regular season. With 741 career victories, Inabinet enters his 23rd season at the helm of the Patriots.

Leading the Patriot returnees are pair of fifth-year players: outfielder Will Hardee (.405 average, 60 runs, 22 doubles, 39 RBIs) and middle infielder and outfielder Tanner Wakefield (.398, 17 doubles, 38 RBIs). Also back are infielder Naphis Llanos (.374) and catcher Isaac Schuck (.262).

FMU led the conference and ranked fifth nationally in team batting with a .353 average in 2022. The Patriots were 17th in NCAA Division II in runs per game at 9.2 per contest.

On the mound, sophomore right-hander Robbie Jordan (8-3 record, 4.93 ERA) and senior righty Matt Dooley (5-0, 3.94) return among the starters as does closer Nick Palumbo (2-2, 5 saves, 1.93).

Among the newcomers are right-handed pitcher Landon Mills, who was the Region 10 Pitcher of the Year in 2022 with a 10-1 mark, and infielders Charlie Bussey III (Aquinas High School) and Blake Falor (Andrew College).

Francis Marion will open its season on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. with a road game at Newberry College. The home opener, also against Newberry, will be Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. The squad’s 49-game schedule includes 26 home games at Sparrow Stadium. North Greenville will visit Florence for a three-game series on Feb. 24-25.

The 2023 Conference Carolinas Tournament is slated for May 3-7 at CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia, N.C.