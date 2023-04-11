FLORENCE, S.C. — What at first was Tuesday’s most spectacular play turned into its most controversial.

In the bottom of the 12th with the score tied at 5, Coker left fielder Jacob Yarberry appeared to leap over the wall and rob Francis Marion’s Isaac Schuck of a walk-off homer.

Then, the ball came out of Yarberry’s glove and onto the ground.

Coker coach Fico Kondla argued the ball came out while Yarberry took the ball from his glove to throw it, therefore making it a catch. But umpires ruled it was not a catch, and Schuck stood at second with a double at Sparrow Stadium.

A short time later, Schuck scored on Mickey Skole’s sacrifice fly to shallow center for a 6-5 win — the Patriots’ ninth in a row. That’s the program’s longest streak since opening the 2017 season with 10. FMU also avenged a 13-3 loss from earlier this year to the Cobras.

But back to Tuesday’s play in left.

“I couldn’t tell whether (Yarberry) caught it or not,” FMU coach Art Inabinet said. “I thought I heard metal first. I’m glad it worked out for us; it wound up being the difference in the game between a win and a loss.”

Kondla, after the 3 1/2-hour game, was still upset.

“He came down with it, and when he came down and transferred the ball, it came out,” Kondla said. “But (the umpires) thought it came out when (Yarberry) hit the fence.”

Kondla said he wanted an explanation from the umpires, but that didn’t happen.

“That’s the thing with umpires this year,” he said. “They make these big calls in big situations that change and determine the outcome of a game. And what’s worse about it is we don’t get an explanation about it. They just walk off and go home like everything’s alright and I’ve got to live with this.”

Schuck, after his double, reached third on Tyler Reynolds’ sacrifice bunt. Then, Skole delivered with the game-winning heroics. He even hit a two-run double in the eighth that tied the game at 5 after Coker led 4-1.

“I was hoping for (the ball) to get down and I saw Isaac tag up and I was like, ‘We’re winning.’ So, that was a good feeling,” Skole said of the 12th inning.

FMU’s Will Hardee led the Patriots at the plate with four hits, including two doubles and a home run. He extended his hitting streak to 13 games and his streak of safely reaching base to 25 in a row. The two doubles tie him for the active career lead among all NCAA Division II players with 59.

It was the former South Florence star’s 11th career four-hit game. He is now within 13 hits of the program’s career mark of 287, held by Michael Wilson.

Shuck and former Pee Dee Academy star Caleb Oakley each recorded three hits for the Patriots . All three of Schuck’s hits were doubles, tying the FMU single-game record set by many (the last time by Tanner Wakefield in 2021).

FMU senior right-hander Jack Hegan (1-1) earned the win with a scoreless top of the twelfth. In all, five Patriot relievers combined to hold the Cobras (15-29) scoreless for the final seven innings.

Former Johnsonville star Kody Hanna had a strong day for Coker with three hits, including two doubles.

Coker, after falling behind 1-0, scored four in the third with the big hit being a two-run double by Hanna.

FMU trimmed the margin to 4-2 in the bottom of the frame. Oakley singled back up the middle and moved to third on a Hardee double. Wakefield then plated Oakley with an RBI groundout.

A wild, pick-off attempt by FMU in the top of the fifth resulted in an unearned run that upped the margin to 5-2.

The Patriots crept within 5-3 with two outs in the seventh when Hardee sent a 2-1 pitch from reliever Collin Breland 387 feet over the right-center wall for his team-leading seventh homer of the year.

A pair of one-out walks issued to the Patriots in the eighth put the tying runs on base. Skole, who entered the game as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning and who had only 13 plate appearances all season, then lined a two-run double down the left field line to knot the score.

Wakefield walked in the 11th, a frame that saw the Patriots leave the bases loaded, to extend his streak of safely reaching base to 33 games.

But the 12th inning is what both teams will remember for different reasons.

Inabinet will remember the grit his team has shown during its winning streak.

“These guys have been resilient all year; they come to play every day,” Inabinet said. “Sometimes we don’t play perfect, clean baseball. but they’re resilient and stay with it, and tonight was a perfect example.”