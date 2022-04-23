FMU baseball rallies, but miscues doom Patriots in loss to Braves

FLORENCE, S.C. – With an offense leading the nation in hits, Francis Marion has seen its fair share of improbable comebacks already this season in a number of games.

Friday’s series opener against UNC Pembroke looked for a time like it might shoot to the top of that list – until ultimately being one the Patriots will have to quickly forget.

After rallying from a five-run deficit, mistakes across the board and an offense that went cold led to an 11-5 loss to the Braves as FMU dropped just its third decision in its last 16 games.

Francis Marion fell to 28-14 overall and 15-10 in conference play. UNCP improved to 30-13 and 18-7 with the series set to conclude Saturday with a doubleheader.

“Ultimately, we made too many mistakes,” FMU coach Art Inabinet said. “Too many baserunning mistakes…we made too many just flat out errors and giving them extra outs. Good teams take advantage of that.

“Hopefully we’ll do a better job (Saturday) of cleaning it up a little bit.”

A throwing error in the third led to an unearned run as the Braves took a 2-0 lead. They added three more in the fourth on three hits – with only one that reached the outfield on a ball that took a high hop on Patriot shortstop Naphis Llanos.

UNCP was also able to move runners up on a throw from the outfield and plate one run on a wild pitch.

Down 5-0, Francis Marion had managed just one hit off Braves starter Darren Bowen at that point when the offense came alive. With two on and one out, FMU rattled off five straight hits from Lex Tuten, Isaac Schuck, Bill Hanna, Will Hardee and Llanos.

Combined with a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first, it all added up to a five-run outburst as the Patriots evened the score.

“I think (Bowen) was getting a little tired,” Inabinet said. “We got something like 40 pitches out of him that one inning and we got five, but we needed to get more.”

Pembroke regained the lead next inning with a sacrifice fly from Trent Harris. Francis Marion starter Halton Hardy (5-2) worked around a bases-loaded jam with just the one run scoring, but it wound up tagging him with the loss as a pair of UNCP relievers shut the Patriots down the rest of the way.

After getting seven hits against Bowen, Inabinet’s squad registered just two against Will Harris (1-0) in four innings and one against Tyler Strickland in the ninth.

FMU also had two runners who were caught stealing and wound up leaving 11 on base.

“It was a good game there for a while, but again we just made too many mistakes – gave extra outs to them and that was the difference in the game,” Inabinet said.

Hardee, Llanos, Schuck and Darius Nobles all had two hits to lead Francis Marion. Hardee, the former South Florence High standout, saw his hitting streak extended to 20 games which is the fifth-longest in program history. Nobles also extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

First baseman Gage Hammonds led the Braves with two hits and three RBI.

